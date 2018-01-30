बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a7063834f1c1ba1268b74f3","slug":"azamgarh-player-sarfaraz-khan-ready-to-set-play-in-ipl","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u091c\u092e\u0917\u0922\u093c \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0939 \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f\u0930 \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u092e\u091a\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e IPL \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0932, \u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f \u0915\u094b\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0948 \u0936\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आजमगढ़ का यह क्रिकेटर इस बार भी मचाएगा IPL में धमाल, विराट कोहली की सेना में है शामिल
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला,आजमगढ़, Updated Tue, 30 Jan 2018 05:52 PM IST
धाकड़ बल्लेबाज सरफराज खान आईपीएल के 10वें संस्करण में भी धमाल मचाने को तैयार है। इस बार विराट कोहली की कप्तानी वाली रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर ने इस बल्लेबाज को रिटेन किया है। यूपी के आजमगढ़ निवासी सरफराज ने कहा है कि मेरा लक्ष्य देश के लिए खेलना है लेकिन वर्तमान में मैं आईपीएल पर फोकस कर रहा हूं। वो सोमवार को अपने गृह जनपद आजमगढ़ पहुंचे थे। यहां उनका भव्य स्वागत किया गया। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें...
