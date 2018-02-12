बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a81739b4f1c1b8e268b9b3c","slug":"bride-refused-to-marriage-in-varanasi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092f\u092e\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0941\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940, \u0938\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093e\u0908 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u092c \u0930\u0939 \u0917\u090f \u0905\u0935\u093e\u0915\u094d","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जयमाल के बाद दुल्हन बोली नहीं करुंगी शादी, सच्चाई सामने आने पर सब रह गए अवाक्
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Mon, 12 Feb 2018 04:29 PM IST
बनारस में बीती रात आई एक बारात चर्चा का विषय बन गई। लड़की के दरवाजे पर जब बारात पहुंची और इसके बाद जयमाल हुआ। इस समय तक तो सब शांत था। फिर अचानक ऐसा कुछ हुआ कि मौके पर मौजूद सभी लोग चौंक गए। आगे की स्लाइड्स देखें...
