शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Azamgarh ›   Azamgarh aircraft crash: socata tb20 French company aircraft crashed in azamgarh

आजमगढ़ एयरक्राफ्ट क्रैश: मलबा इकट्ठा होने के बाद हुई पहचान, फ्रांस की इस कंपनी का था विमान

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, आजमगढ़, Updated Wed, 23 Sep 2020 11:01 AM IST
क्रैश हुआ विमान और कंपनी का लोगो।
1 of 7
क्रैश हुआ विमान और कंपनी का लोगो। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश के आजमगढ़ जिले में सोमवार को जो एयरक्राफ्ट क्रैश हुआ था, वह विमान फ्रांस की कंपनी का था। इस हादसे में ट्रेनी पायलट कोणार्क शरन की मौत हो गई थी। वहीं विमान कैसे क्रैश हुआ जांच कमेटी इस बारे में अभी लगी हुई हैं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अगर आप रेलवे में नौकरी का इरादा रखते हैं, तो अभी क्लिक करें यहां
Click Here
विज्ञापन
socata tb20 french company aircraft azamgarh aircraft crash aircraft crash investigation aircraft crash in azamgarh

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

टुकड़ों में बंटा विमान।
Azamgarh

आजमगढ़ एयरक्राफ्ट क्रैश: यूं लगा जैसे बवंडर में फंस गया हो विमान, जिसने सुना घटनास्थल की ओर दौड़ा चला गया

22 सितंबर 2020

delhi violence
Delhi NCR

दंगों की आग में जल रही थी दिल्ली, साजिशकर्ता आलीशान घरों में टीवी पर हिंसा देख मना रहे थे जश्न!

23 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
मर्सिडीज बेंज के साथ बनाएं अपनी अनलॉक जर्नी और भी यादगार
Mercedes Benz

मर्सिडीज बेंज के साथ बनाएं अपनी अनलॉक जर्नी और भी यादगार
बिना पीपीई किट पहने लिए जा रहे कोरोना जांच के नमूने
Agra

लापरवाहीः बिना पीपीई किट पहने स्वास्थ्यकर्मी ले रहे कोरोना जांच के नमूने

23 सितंबर 2020

Maghar
Gorakhpur

मगहर कबीर स्थली फिर हुआ गुलजार, दर्शन को पहुंच रहे लोग, तस्वीरें

23 सितंबर 2020

एक क्लिक से दूर हो जाएंगी राहु केतु राशि परिवर्तन से जुड़ी परेशानियां ! जल्दी कीजिये
astrology

एक क्लिक से दूर हो जाएंगी राहु केतु राशि परिवर्तन से जुड़ी परेशानियां ! जल्दी कीजिये
कोरोना की रुटीन जांच कराती महिला। (फाइल फोटो)
Gorakhpur

Coronavirus: कोरोना से जीत चुके लोग दोबारा हो रहे संक्रमित, अब होगा शोध

23 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

delhi violence
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली दंगा: विरोध को सेक्युलर चेहरा देने के लिए इस नाम से बनाया था व्हाट्सएप ग्रुप, खास समुदाय को भड़काना...

23 सितंबर 2020

ताजमहल में पर्यटक
Agra

कोरोना के खौफ पर ताजमहल की दीवानगी भारी, दूसरे दिन 40 फीसदी सैलानी बढ़े, देखें तस्वीरें

23 सितंबर 2020

मर्सिडीज बेंज के साथ बनाएं अपनी अनलॉक जर्नी और भी यादगार
Mercedes Benz

मर्सिडीज बेंज के साथ बनाएं अपनी अनलॉक जर्नी और भी यादगार
विज्ञापन
पुलिस ने पकड़ी अवैध शस्त्र बनाने की फैक्टरी
Agra

पंचायत चुनावों से पहले बड़ी साजिश नाकाम, पुलिस ने बरामद किया हथियारों का जखीरा, कई जिलों से जुड़े तार

23 सितंबर 2020

ताजमहल
Agra

Weather: मानसून में रूठे रहे बादल, ब्रज में पांच साल में इस बार सबसे कम हुई बारिश

23 सितंबर 2020

एक क्लिक से दूर हो जाएंगी राहु केतु राशि परिवर्तन से जुड़ी परेशानियां ! जल्दी कीजिये
astrology

एक क्लिक से दूर हो जाएंगी राहु केतु राशि परिवर्तन से जुड़ी परेशानियां ! जल्दी कीजिये
Dehradun: Miscreants Firing on jewellers and Looted Approx five Lakh Rupees, Photos
Dehradun

देहरादून में बेखौफ बदमाशों ने सराफ पर झोंका फायर, पांच लाख के गहने लेकर हुए फरार, तस्वीरें...

22 सितंबर 2020

prayagraj
Prayagraj

Ateeq ahmed News: अतीक का आलीशान आशियाना खंडहर में तब्दील 

22 सितंबर 2020

परिवार ने भयभीत होकर किया पलायन
Meerut

हत्यारोपी पुलिस पकड़ से दूर, भयभीत परिवार ने किया पलायन, पुश्तैनी मकान में ताला लगाते वक्त छलके भाई के आंसू

22 सितंबर 2020

जय बाजपेई और विकास दुबे
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड: केंद्रीय खुफिया एजेंसी ने शुरू की जय बाजपेई मामले की जांच !

22 सितंबर 2020

जय की पत्नी श्वेता
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड: जय की पत्नी श्वेता बोली- सभी बेगुनाह, गलत फंसाया गया

22 सितंबर 2020

जय की पत्नी श्वेता
Kanpur

गैंगस्टर जय बाजपेई की पत्नी श्वेता ने सौरभ भदौरिया पर लगाए गंभीर आरोप, किया ये बड़ा खुलासा

22 सितंबर 2020

टीशर्ट को मास्क बनाता युवक, पुलिस को देखकर दौड़ लगाता शख्स
Meerut

कोरोना के डर से बेखबर: कटे चालाना तो टी-शर्ट को बनाया मास्क, किसी ने पुलिस को देखते ही लगाई दौड़

22 सितंबर 2020

Unlock 4 in Uttarakhand: Boating Start in tehri lake after six Month, Visuals
Dehradun

Unlock-4.0: छह महीने बाद गुलजार हुई टिहरी झील, सैलानियों ने उठाया बोटिंग का लुत्फ, तस्वीरें...

22 सितंबर 2020

चित्रकूट हादसा
Chitrakoot

चित्रकूट हादसा: पति-पत्नी समेत एक परिवार के चार सदस्यों की मौत, शवों को वाहन में रखते समय फूट-फूट कर रोए परिजन

22 सितंबर 2020

सीएम के सम्मान में उदित नारायण ने गाना गाया
Lucknow

फिल्मी हस्तियों ने फिल्म सिटी की स्थापना को खुले दिल से सराहा, योगी के सम्मान में उदित नारायण ने गाया गाना... देखें तस्वीरें

22 सितंबर 2020

चित्रकूट में भीषण सड़क हादसा
Chitrakoot

यूपी: दर्दनाक हादसे ने पांच को मौत की नींद सुलाया, अपनों की तलाश में रोते रहे परिजन, देखें तस्वीरें

22 सितंबर 2020

गोरखपुर में बारिश।
Gorakhpur

Weather Update: गोरखपुर में झमाझम बारिश, उमस भरी गर्मी से लोगों को मिली राहत

22 सितंबर 2020

क्रैश हुआ विमान और कंपनी का लोगो।
क्रैश हुआ विमान और कंपनी का लोगो। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
टुकड़ों में बंटा विमान।
टुकड़ों में बंटा विमान। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विमान लिखी जानकारी।
विमान लिखी जानकारी। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ट्रेनी पायलट कोणार्क शरन, क्रैश हुआ एयरक्राफ्ट।
ट्रेनी पायलट कोणार्क शरन, क्रैश हुआ एयरक्राफ्ट। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
इंदिरा गांधी राष्ट्रीय उड़ान अकादमी।
इंदिरा गांधी राष्ट्रीय उड़ान अकादमी। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited