बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
विज्ञापन
{"_id":"5bad2079867a557ebd6883b6","slug":"angry-doctor-leave-operation-theatre-in-mid-of-operation-of-lady","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e\u0913 \u0915\u0947 \u0921\u093e\u0902\u091f\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0921\u0949\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0911\u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928, \u092a\u0930\u093f\u091c\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0902\u0917\u093e\u092e\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सीएमओ के डांटने पर डॉक्टर ने बीच में छोड़ा महिला का ऑपरेशन, परिजनों ने किया हंगामा
न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला,आजमगढ़, Updated Thu, 27 Sep 2018 11:54 PM IST
यूपी के आजमगढ़ जिला महिला अस्पताल के डॉक्टर की संवेदनहीनता और लापरवाही एक बार फिर खुलकर सामने आई है। यहां एक डॉक्टर विवाद के बाद गुरुवार रात करीब नौ बजे प्रसव पीड़ा के बाद भर्ती कराई गई महिला का ऑपरेशन बीच में छोड़कर चलता बना। लाख मन्नत करने के बाद भी डॉक्टर वापस नहीं आए मरीजों और उनके तीमारदारों ने रात नौ बजे महिला अस्पताल के सामने जाम लगा दिया। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
विज्ञापन
Recommended
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
{"_id":"5bad2079867a557ebd6883b6","slug":"angry-doctor-leave-operation-theatre-in-mid-of-operation-of-lady","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e\u0913 \u0915\u0947 \u0921\u093e\u0902\u091f\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0921\u0949\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0911\u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928, \u092a\u0930\u093f\u091c\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0902\u0917\u093e\u092e\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5bad2079867a557ebd6883b6","slug":"angry-doctor-leave-operation-theatre-in-mid-of-operation-of-lady","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e\u0913 \u0915\u0947 \u0921\u093e\u0902\u091f\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0921\u0949\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0911\u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928, \u092a\u0930\u093f\u091c\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0902\u0917\u093e\u092e\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5bad2079867a557ebd6883b6","slug":"angry-doctor-leave-operation-theatre-in-mid-of-operation-of-lady","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e\u0913 \u0915\u0947 \u0921\u093e\u0902\u091f\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0921\u0949\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0911\u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928, \u092a\u0930\u093f\u091c\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0902\u0917\u093e\u092e\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5bad2079867a557ebd6883b6","slug":"angry-doctor-leave-operation-theatre-in-mid-of-operation-of-lady","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e\u0913 \u0915\u0947 \u0921\u093e\u0902\u091f\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0921\u0949\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0911\u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928, \u092a\u0930\u093f\u091c\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0902\u0917\u093e\u092e\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5bad2079867a557ebd6883b6","slug":"angry-doctor-leave-operation-theatre-in-mid-of-operation-of-lady","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e\u0913 \u0915\u0947 \u0921\u093e\u0902\u091f\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0921\u0949\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0911\u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928, \u092a\u0930\u093f\u091c\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0902\u0917\u093e\u092e\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5bad2079867a557ebd6883b6","slug":"angry-doctor-leave-operation-theatre-in-mid-of-operation-of-lady","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e\u0913 \u0915\u0947 \u0921\u093e\u0902\u091f\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0921\u0949\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0911\u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928, \u092a\u0930\u093f\u091c\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0902\u0917\u093e\u092e\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विज्ञापन
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.