अमर उजाला मेधावी सम्मान समारोह: गाजीपुर में सम्मान पाकर मेधावियों के चेहरे पर आई मुस्कान

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, गाजीपुर, Updated Tue, 08 Sep 2020 03:25 PM IST
सम्मानित मेधावी।
सम्मानित मेधावी। - फोटो : amarujala ghazipur
अमर उजाला ने हर साल की तरह इस साल भी यूपी बोर्ड परीक्षा के मेधावियों का सम्मानित किया। मंगलवार को वाराणसी सहित पूर्वांचल के हर जिले में इंटर-हाईस्कूल के टॉप थ्री मेधावियों को सम्मानित किया गया।
