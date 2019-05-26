शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Varanasi ›   actress ritu singh kidnapped in Robertsgunj of Sonbhadra

भोजपुरी अभिनेत्री को सिरफिरे आशिक ने बनाया बंधक, सोनभद्र के होटल में की बंद, देखें तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाराणसी, Updated Sun, 26 May 2019 10:08 AM IST
आरोपी और पीड़िता
1 of 5
आरोपी और पीड़िता - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सोनभद्र के राबर्ट्सगंज स्थित होटल शुभ श्री पैलेस में शनिवार को एक सिरफिरे प्रेमी ने असलहे के बल पर भोजपुरी फिल्म की शूटिंग करने के लिए पहुंची अभिनेत्री को कमरे में बंधक बना लिया। विरोध पर गोली चला दी जो दरवाजा तोड़ने की कोशिश कर रहे शूटिंग टीम के सदस्य मुसही गांव निवासी अशोक की कमर में लगी। दरवाजा खुलवाने पर आरोपी ने एसपी पर भी फायरिंग कर दी, लेकिन वह बाल-बाल बच गए। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
bhojpuri actress khesari lal yadav uttar pradesh news
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 (lok sabha chunav 2019) के नतीजों में किसने मारी बाजी? फिर एक बार मोदी सरकार या कांग्रेस की चुनावी नैया हुई पार? सपा-बसपा ने किया यूपी में सूपड़ा साफ या भाजपा का दम रहा बरकरार? सिर्फ नतीजे नहीं, नतीजों के पीछे की पूरी तस्वीर, वजह और विश्लेषण। 23 मई को सबसे सटीक नतीजों  (lok sabha chunav result 2019) के लिए आपको आना है सिर्फ एक जगह- amarujala.com  Hindi news वेबसाइट पर.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

बदरीनाथ हाईवे पर कार और बस की टक्कर
Dehradun

बदरीनाथ हाईवे पर भीषण हादसा, पल भर में मच गई चीख-पुकार, तस्वीरों में दर्दनाक मंजर...

26 मई 2019

बाबा रामदेव
Dehradun

पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी के शपथ ग्रहण समारोह में शामिल नहीं होंगे बाबा रामदेव, बताई ये वजह

26 मई 2019

शनि जयंती (03 जून 2019, सोमवार) के अवसर पर शनि शिंगणापुर में शनि को प्रसन्न करने के लिए तेल अभिषेकम्
Astrology

शनि जयंती (03 जून 2019, सोमवार) के अवसर पर शनि शिंगणापुर में शनि को प्रसन्न करने के लिए तेल अभिषेकम्
खतौली गंगनहर में गिरी स्कार्पियो। (फाइल फोटो)
Meerut

यूपी: गंगनहर की खूनी पटरी पर दरके सुरक्षा के दावे, छह माह में समाए बीस से भी ज्यादा वाहन 

26 मई 2019

डिंपल यादव
Kanpur

यूपी की इस सीट पर कांग्रेस, भाजपा के दिग्गजों को मिल चुकी है हार, सपा का ये बड़ा नाम भी हुआ शामिल

26 मई 2019

कैसे होगा करियर, कैसा चलेगा व्यापार, किसे मिलेगी तरक्की और किसे मिलेगा प्यार ! जानिए विश्वप्रसिद्व ज्योतिषाचार्यो से
Astrology

कैसे होगा करियर, कैसा चलेगा व्यापार, किसे मिलेगी तरक्की और किसे मिलेगा प्यार ! जानिए विश्वप्रसिद्व ज्योतिषाचार्यो से
कब्रिस्तान पर चलवाई जेसीबी, जमकर हंगामा
Kanpur

PHOTOS: सपा की इस दबंग नेता ने रात के अंधेरे में कब्रिस्तान पर चलवाई जेसीबी, जमकर हंगामा

26 मई 2019

बुलंदशहर में तीन बच्चों की हत्या
Delhi NCR

बुलंदशहर तीन बच्चों के कातिल के बारे में चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, क्यों दरिंदा बना सलमान ?

26 मई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019
Chandigarh

मुख्यमंत्री बनने का ख्वाब देख रहे इन दिग्गजों को झटका, किसी का बेटा-किसी की बेटी तो कोई खुद हारा

26 मई 2019

मुठभेड़ के बाद आरोपी
Varanasi

भोजपुरी अभिनेत्री का चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, यूपी पुलिस को बताया सबसे बड़ा सच

26 मई 2019

शनि जयंती (03 जून 2019, सोमवार) के अवसर पर शनि शिंगणापुर में शनि को प्रसन्न करने के लिए तेल अभिषेकम्
Astrology

शनि जयंती (03 जून 2019, सोमवार) के अवसर पर शनि शिंगणापुर में शनि को प्रसन्न करने के लिए तेल अभिषेकम्
विज्ञापन
बुलंदशहर में तीन बच्चों की हत्या
Delhi NCR

यूपीः एक ही परिवार के 3 बच्चों को निर्ममता से उतारा मौत के घाट, वजह थी रोजा पार्टी

25 मई 2019

डिंपल यादव, अखिलेश यादव, मायावती
Kanpur

यूपी में मर रही बसपा फिर हुई जिंदा, अखिलेश से छुप मायावती ने फूंक दी पार्टी में जान, सामने आए ये सच

26 मई 2019

कैसे होगा करियर, कैसा चलेगा व्यापार, किसे मिलेगी तरक्की और किसे मिलेगा प्यार ! जानिए विश्वप्रसिद्व ज्योतिषाचार्यो से
Astrology

कैसे होगा करियर, कैसा चलेगा व्यापार, किसे मिलेगी तरक्की और किसे मिलेगा प्यार ! जानिए विश्वप्रसिद्व ज्योतिषाचार्यो से
rahul gandhi
Delhi NCR

CWC की बैठक के दौरान पहली बार हुईं ये बातें, सोनिया गांधी ने कभी नहीं किया था ऐसा

25 मई 2019

नारियल पानी पीते नव निर्वाचित सांसद एसपी सिंह बघेल
Agra

'प्रचंड' जीत में भी यहां दहाई का आंकड़ा नहीं छू सके एसपी सिंह बघेल, सीट जीती, बूथ 'हारे'

26 मई 2019

बाबा रामदेव
Chandigarh

राहुल गांधी और प्रज्ञा ठाकुर पर बाबा रामदेव का बड़ा बयान, बोले- कांग्रेस तो अनाथ होने से बच गई

25 मई 2019

आग बुझाने की स्वदेशी तकनीक तैयार
Chandigarh

सूरत जैसे अग्निकांड से सबक, इस शख्स ने बनाया कमाल का डिवाइस, बच्चे भी आग पर फेर देंगे पानी

26 मई 2019

मुस्लिम महिला ने दिया बेटे को जन्म
Lucknow

भाजपा से प्रभावित मुस्लिम महिला बेटे को यह नाम देने पर अड़ी, परिवार ने दी सहमति, पढ़ें पूरा मामला

26 मई 2019

शीला दीक्षित से मिले मनोज तिवारी
Delhi NCR

चुनाव जीतने के बाद शीला दीक्षित से आशीर्वाद लेने पहुंचे मनोज तिवारी, 3.66 लाख वोटों से दी थी मात

25 मई 2019

bjp mp parvesh verma says rahul, gandhi should not resign our entertainment is must
Delhi NCR

राहुल के इस्तीफे को इस भाजपा नेता ने भी अस्वीकारा, बोले- मनोरंजन होता रहना चाहिए

25 मई 2019

बदरीनाथ धाम में मुकेश अंबानी
Dehradun

बदरीनाथ धाम में दर्शन के बाद पूजा और गीता पाठ कर मुकेश अंबानी ने मांगी ये मुराद...

26 मई 2019

हादसे के बाद क्षतिग्रस्त कार और विलाप करती महिला
Meerut

तस्वीरें: एक पल में उजड़ गया परिवार, हादसे में पांच की मौत, गंगा स्नान करने जा रहे थे हरिद्वार

25 मई 2019

अरविंद केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

आप का दावा दिल्ली में केजरीवाल का नहीं कोई विकल्प, 2020 में पूर्ण बहुमत से बनेगी सरकार

25 मई 2019

कोचिंग मंडी की एक इमारत में बेसमेंट में पढाई करते बच्चे
Kanpur

सूरत आग हादसे के बाद कानपुर कोचिंग मंडी की इमारतों के बेसमेंट में पढ़ते मिले बच्चे

26 मई 2019

के पी यादव-ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया (फाइल फोटो)
Madhya Pradesh

कभी 'महाराज' के साथ सेल्फी लेने को थे बेताब, अब ढहा दिया सिंधिया परिवार का किला

24 मई 2019

आरोपी और पीड़िता
आरोपी और पीड़िता - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मुठभेड़ के बाद आरोपी
मुठभेड़ के बाद आरोपी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पीड़िता
पीड़िता - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस द्वारा छुड़ाई गई भोजपुरी अभिनेत्री
पुलिस द्वारा छुड़ाई गई भोजपुरी अभिनेत्री - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

Practice Match में हारने के बावजूद खुश हैं Virat Kohli, बताई ये वजह

कप्तान विराट कोहली ने शनिवार को कहा कि भारतीय शीर्ष क्रम के विफल होने के बाद निचले क्रम को अगले हफ्ते शुरू होने वाले आईसीसी वर्ल्ड कप के दौरान अपनी टीम को उबारने के लिए तैयार होना चाहिए।

26 मई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर 3:18

पैरों पर गेंद नचाती है ये लड़की, कहीं भी जाती है गेंद जुदा नहीं होती

26 मई 2019

इंडिया न्यूज 0:54

चुनावी नतीजों ने बिगाड़ी लालू यादव की सेहत, खाना भी छोड़ा

26 मई 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:02

तैमूर की छोटी बहन ने अपने पापा के लिए गाया बर्थडे सॉन्ग

26 मई 2019

हेडलाइंस 1:18

ममता के करीबी IPS राजीव कुमार के खिलाफ लुकआउट नोटिस साथ ही देशभर की 5 बड़ी खबरें

26 मई 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.