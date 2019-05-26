भोजपुरी अभिनेत्री को सिरफिरे आशिक ने बनाया बंधक, सोनभद्र के होटल में की बंद, देखें तस्वीरें

{"_id":"5cea1861bdec22076357b22e","slug":"actress-ritu-singh-kidnapped-in-robertsgunj-of-sonbhadra","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u094b\u091c\u092a\u0941\u0930\u0940 \u0905\u092d\u093f\u0928\u0947\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u093f\u0930\u092b\u093f\u0930\u0947 \u0906\u0936\u093f\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0902\u0927\u0915, \u0938\u094b\u0928\u092d\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u091f\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0902\u0926, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आरोपी और पीड़िता
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मुठभेड़ के बाद आरोपी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पीड़िता
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस द्वारा छुड़ाई गई भोजपुरी अभिनेत्री
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया