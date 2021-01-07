अमर उजाला लाइव: हर पल खतरे में रहती है जान, तस्वीरों में देखिए यूपी की जर्जर इमारतों का हाल

{"_id":"5ff6c8f20acef47c16237f43","slug":"government-buildings-are-in-shabby-condition-in-shamli-district-of-uttar-pradesh-and-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0930 \u0909\u091c\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0935: \u0939\u0930 \u092a\u0932 \u0916\u0924\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u091c\u093e\u0928, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0930 \u0907\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जर्जर हालत में सरकारी इमारतें
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
शामली के भैंसवाल रोड पर जर्जर हालत में प्राथमिक स्कूल। संवाद
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
चौसाना राजकीय कन्या उच्चतर माध्यमिक विद्यालय दथैड़ा जर्जर हालात में।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
जलालाबाद में प्राथमिक चिकित्सालय में अंग्रेजों के जमाने की बिल्डिंग। संवाद
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कैराना में पुरानी तहसील के जर्जन भवन में बैठकर काम करते लेखपाल। संवाद
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
थानाभवन क्षेत्र के गांव भनेड़ा उद्दा की क्षतिग्रस्त इमारत। संवाद
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला