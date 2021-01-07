शहर चुनें
अमर उजाला लाइव: हर पल खतरे में रहती है जान, तस्वीरों में देखिए यूपी की जर्जर इमारतों का हाल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, शामली, Updated Thu, 07 Jan 2021 02:40 PM IST
जर्जर हालत में सरकारी इमारतें
जर्जर हालत में सरकारी इमारतें - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मुरादनगर हादसे के बाद भी जिला प्रशासन ने सबक नहीं लिया। शामली जिले में जहां-तहां ऐसे भवन खड़े हैं, जो बेहद जर्जर हो गए हैं। बारिश के मौसम में इनके गिरने का खतरा और बढ़ जाता है। इनमें ज्यादातर परिषदीय स्कूलों के भवन हैं, तो कुछ अन्य सरकारी कार्यालय हैं। अमर उजाला ने जिलेभर में पड़ताल की, तो कई जगहों पर ऐसे भवन खतरा बने नजर आए, जो कि कभी भी किसी की जिंदगी पर भारी पड़ सकता है।
