छात्रा का शव सड़क पर रखकर ग्रामीणों ने लगाया जाम, बवाल

{"_id":"5e614a988ebc3eeb464f27d8","slug":"the-villagers-jammed-the-village-by-placing-the-girl-s-body-on-the-road","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0936\u0935 \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u0930\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0940\u0923\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u092e, \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
छात्रा नेहा सरोज। फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : pratapgarh
जेठवारा थाने के डेरवा बाजार में छात्रा का शव रखकर जाम लगाने के दौरान जुटी भीड़।
- फोटो : pratapgarh
जेठवारा थाने के डेरवा बाजार में छात्रा का शव रखकर बैठे परिजनों को समझाते एसडीएम व सीओ।
- फोटो : pratapgarh
जेठवारा थाने के डेरवा बाजार में छात्रा का शव रखकर जाम लगाने का प्रयास करते ग्रामीण।
- फोटो : pratapgarh