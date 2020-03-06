शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Pratapgarh ›   The villagers jammed the village by placing the girl's body on the road

छात्रा का शव सड़क पर रखकर ग्रामीणों ने लगाया जाम, बवाल

अमर उजाना ब्यूरा, न्यूज डेस्क, प्रतापगढ़, Updated Fri, 06 Mar 2020 12:23 AM IST
छात्रा नेहा सरोज। फाइल फोटो
छात्रा नेहा सरोज। फाइल फोटो - फोटो : pratapgarh
छात्रा की हत्या कर शव कुएं में फेंकने का आरोप लगाते हुए आक्रोशित परिजनों ने ग्रामीणों के साथ मिलकर डेरवा बाजार में शव रखकर जाम लगा बवाल काटा। 6 घंटे की मशक्कत के बाद परिजन शव का अंतिम संस्कार के लिए राजी हुए। हालांकि लोगों के हुजूम ने मृत छात्रा की सहेली के घर की दीवार गिरा दी। वहीं शव दफनाने की जिद करने लगे। हालांकि पुलिस ने सभी को समझाबुझाकर शांत कराया। इसके बाद छात्रा के शव को अंतिम संस्कार के लिए गांव के कब्रिस्तान पर ले गए। तब जाकर पुलिस ने राहत की सांस ली। इस मार्ग पर आवागमन छह घंटे तक बाधित रहा।
 
