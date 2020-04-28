Prayagraj: पढ़ाई के लिए आए छात्र-छात्राएं पहुंचाए जाएंगे घर, रात में ही रवाना हुईं बसें

{"_id":"5ea73ab115ad762b45216d29","slug":"prayagraj-students-coming-for-studies-will-be-brought-home-buses-left-at-night","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Prayagraj: \u092a\u0922\u093c\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0906\u090f \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930-\u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u093e\u090f \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0918\u0930, \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0940 \u0930\u0935\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0908\u0902 \u092c\u0938\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
एमएनएनआईटी में पढ़ रहे उत्तराख्ंाड के छात्रों को बसों द्वारा सोमवार को उत्तराख्ंाड भेजा गया।
- फोटो : prayagraj
सोमवार की रात सिविल लाइंस हनुमान मंदिर चौराहे से बस माध्यम से छात्र-छात्राओं को वाराणसी को रवाना किया गया।
एमएनएनआईटी में पढ़ रहे उत्तराख्ंाड के लगभग अस्सी छात्रों को जांच के बाद बस द्वारा सोमवार को उत्तराख्ंाड भेजा गया।
