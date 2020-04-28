शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Pratapgarh ›   Prayagraj: Students coming for studies will be brought home, buses left at night

Prayagraj: पढ़ाई के लिए आए छात्र-छात्राएं पहुंचाए जाएंगे घर, रात में ही रवाना हुईं बसें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, प्रयागराज, Updated Tue, 28 Apr 2020 01:36 AM IST
एमएनएनआईटी में पढ़ रहे उत्तराख्ंाड के छात्रों को बसों द्वारा सोमवार को उत्तराख्ंाड भेजा गया।
एमएनएनआईटी में पढ़ रहे उत्तराख्ंाड के छात्रों को बसों द्वारा सोमवार को उत्तराख्ंाड भेजा गया। - फोटो : prayagraj
 अलग-अलग जिलों से यहां तैयारी और पढ़ाई के लिए आए हजारों छात्र-छात्राओं एवं प्रतियोगियों के लिए राहत की खबर है। सभी विद्यार्थियों को उनके घर पहुंचाया जाएगा। मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ के आदेश पर सोमवार रात में छात्रों को लेकर बसों की रवानगी भी शुरू हो गई।
एमएनएनआईटी में पढ़ रहे उत्तराख्ंाड के छात्रों को बसों द्वारा सोमवार को उत्तराख्ंाड भेजा गया।
एमएनएनआईटी में पढ़ रहे उत्तराख्ंाड के छात्रों को बसों द्वारा सोमवार को उत्तराख्ंाड भेजा गया। - फोटो : prayagraj
सोमवार की रात सिविल लाइंस हनुमान मंदिर चौराहे से बस माध्यम से छात्र-छात्राओं को वाराणसी को रवाना किया गया।
सोमवार की रात सिविल लाइंस हनुमान मंदिर चौराहे से बस माध्यम से छात्र-छात्राओं को वाराणसी को रवाना किया गया। - फोटो : prayagraj
prayagraj
prayagraj - फोटो : prayagraj
prayagraj
prayagraj - फोटो : prayagraj
prayagraj
prayagraj - फोटो : prayagraj
prayagraj
prayagraj - फोटो : prayagraj
prayagraj
prayagraj - फोटो : prayagraj
prayagraj
prayagraj - फोटो : prayagraj
prayagraj
prayagraj - फोटो : pratapgarh
prayagraj
prayagraj - फोटो : prayagraj
एमएनएनआईटी में पढ़ रहे उत्तराख्ंाड के लगभग अस्सी छात्रों को जांच के बाद बस द्वारा सोमवार को उत्तराख्ंाड भेजा गया।
एमएनएनआईटी में पढ़ रहे उत्तराख्ंाड के लगभग अस्सी छात्रों को जांच के बाद बस द्वारा सोमवार को उत्तराख्ंाड भेजा गया। - फोटो : prayagraj
एमएनएनआईटी में पढ़ रहे उत्तराख्ंाड के लगभग अस्सी छात्रों को जांच के बाद बस द्वारा सोमवार को उत्तराख्ंाड भेजा गया।
एमएनएनआईटी में पढ़ रहे उत्तराख्ंाड के लगभग अस्सी छात्रों को जांच के बाद बस द्वारा सोमवार को उत्तराख्ंाड भेजा गया। - फोटो : prayagraj
