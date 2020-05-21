शहर चुनें

Photo Gallery

5501 प्रवासी मजदूरों को लेकर पहुंची आठ श्रमिक स्पेशल ट्रेन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, प्रतापगढ़, Updated Thu, 21 May 2020 11:41 PM IST
pratapgarh
pratapgarh - फोटो : pratapgarh
बुधवार देर रात और गुरुवार को आठ श्रमिक स्पेशल ट्रेनों से करीब करीब 5501 मजदूर प्रतापगढ़ पहुंचे। बलिया और अकबरपुर के श्रमिकों को ट्रेन से भेजा गया। अमेठी के श्रमिकों को बस से न भेजकर ट्रेन से भेजने को लेकर रेलवे चेकिंग स्टाफ और रोडवेज के लोग आपस में भिड़ गए। हालांकि बाद में मामला शांत हो गया। 
 
