Son kills his father and body hides in box at Moradabad see photos

यूपी: खोला संदूक तो निकली पति की लाश, बेटे ने हत्या कर छिपाया शव, वजह चौंकने वाली, देखें तस्वीरें

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, मुरादाबाद, Updated Sun, 24 May 2020 01:20 PM IST
मुरादाबाद में हत्या
मुरादाबाद में हत्या - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
मुरादाबाद के मझोला थानाक्षेत्र के कुंदनपुर गांव में एक बेटे ने शराब के लिए रुपये न देने पर अपने पिता ही हत्या कर दी। इसके बाद शव को संदूक के अंदर छिपा दिया और खुद घर में ही मौजूद रहा। शनिवार सुबह पत्नी ने संदूक खोला तो उसके अंदर बुजुर्ग का शव पड़ा हुआ था। जिससे घर में चीख पुकार मच गई। पुलिस ने शव का पोस्टमार्टम कराया। जिसमें सिर में चोट गहरी चोट लगने से मौत होने की बात सामने आई। 
