आजम खां ने कोर्ट से कहा-पुलिस न टॉयलेट करने दे रही, न लंच कराया

{"_id":"5e61d51b8ebc3ec75e770546","slug":"samajwadi-party-mp-azam-khan-told-the-court-police-did-not-allow-even-to-toilet","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u091c\u092e \u0916\u093e\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e-\u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0928 \u091f\u0949\u092f\u0932\u0947\u091f \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0940, \u0928 \u0932\u0902\u091a \u0915\u0930\u093e\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
रामपुर पहुंचे आजम खां
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e61d51b8ebc3ec75e770546","slug":"samajwadi-party-mp-azam-khan-told-the-court-police-did-not-allow-even-to-toilet","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u091c\u092e \u0916\u093e\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e-\u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0928 \u091f\u0949\u092f\u0932\u0947\u091f \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0940, \u0928 \u0932\u0902\u091a \u0915\u0930\u093e\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Azam Khan
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e61d51b8ebc3ec75e770546","slug":"samajwadi-party-mp-azam-khan-told-the-court-police-did-not-allow-even-to-toilet","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u091c\u092e \u0916\u093e\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e-\u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0928 \u091f\u0949\u092f\u0932\u0947\u091f \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0940, \u0928 \u0932\u0902\u091a \u0915\u0930\u093e\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Azam Khan
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e61d51b8ebc3ec75e770546","slug":"samajwadi-party-mp-azam-khan-told-the-court-police-did-not-allow-even-to-toilet","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u091c\u092e \u0916\u093e\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e-\u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0928 \u091f\u0949\u092f\u0932\u0947\u091f \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0940, \u0928 \u0932\u0902\u091a \u0915\u0930\u093e\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Azam Khan
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e61d51b8ebc3ec75e770546","slug":"samajwadi-party-mp-azam-khan-told-the-court-police-did-not-allow-even-to-toilet","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u091c\u092e \u0916\u093e\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e-\u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0928 \u091f\u0949\u092f\u0932\u0947\u091f \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0940, \u0928 \u0932\u0902\u091a \u0915\u0930\u093e\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जेल जाने से पहले आजम खां
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e61d51b8ebc3ec75e770546","slug":"samajwadi-party-mp-azam-khan-told-the-court-police-did-not-allow-even-to-toilet","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u091c\u092e \u0916\u093e\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e-\u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0928 \u091f\u0949\u092f\u0932\u0947\u091f \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0940, \u0928 \u0932\u0902\u091a \u0915\u0930\u093e\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
समाजवादी पार्टी नेता आजम खां।
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5e61d51b8ebc3ec75e770546","slug":"samajwadi-party-mp-azam-khan-told-the-court-police-did-not-allow-even-to-toilet","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u091c\u092e \u0916\u093e\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e-\u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0928 \u091f\u0949\u092f\u0932\u0947\u091f \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0940, \u0928 \u0932\u0902\u091a \u0915\u0930\u093e\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Azam Khan
- फोटो : अमर उजाला