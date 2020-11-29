शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Moradabad ›   Moradabad Murder Younger son returned after two hours and Spoke to police i shot brother

मुरादाबाद मर्डर: दो घंटे बाद लौटा छोटा बेटा, मुस्कुराते हुए बोला-ये लो पिस्टल मैंने मारी थी भाई को गोली

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, मुरादाबाद, Updated Sun, 29 Nov 2020 09:57 AM IST
moradabad murder case
1 of 7
moradabad murder case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मुरादाबाद के मझोला थानाक्षेत्र के एक मोहल्ले में एक सिक्योरिटी गार्ड ने अपनी पुत्रवधू के साथ दुष्कर्म किया। दो दिन बाद घर लौटे बेटे ने इसका विरोध किया तो गोली मारकर उसकी हत्या कर दी। बेटे की हत्या के दौरान कमरे में पहुंची अपनी पत्नी पर भी सिक्योरिटी गार्ड ने फायर झोंका, वह बाल-बाल बच गई। आरोपी ने हत्या की वारदात को अपने छोटे बेटे के साथ मिलकर अंजाम दिया। पीड़ित पुत्रवधू की ओर से ससुर व देवर के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कराया गया है। 
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states moradabad uttar pradesh murder in moradabad murder moradabad moradabad murder

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

किसान आंदोलन।
Chandigarh

किसानों के लिए पांच मिनट में जुटाया पांच लाख का चंदा, गांववालों का जज्बा पढ़ करेंगे तारीफ

29 नवंबर 2020

काशी की देव दीपावली देखने आएंगे पीएम मोदी।
Varanasi

Dev Deepawali: पीएम मोदी नाव में बैठकर निहारेंगे काशी की भव्य देव दीपावली, एसपीजी की निगरानी में पर्यटन स्थल

29 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
अब इस तरह मुफ्त में देख सकते हैं अपनी पसंदीदा फिल्में और वेब सीरीज
Airtel Xstream Box

अब इस तरह मुफ्त में देख सकते हैं अपनी पसंदीदा फिल्में और वेब सीरीज
गंगा घाट पर बनाईं कलाकृतिया।
Varanasi

Varanasi Dev Deepawali: पीएम मोदी के स्वागत में घर-घर जलेंगे दीप, घाटों और गलियों में दिखेगी धर्म, कला की झलक

29 नवंबर 2020

पहलवान बजरंग पूनिया और संगीता फौगाट।
Sonipat

संगीता फौगाट संग फेरे लेते ही बजरंग पूनिया को मिली बड़ी खुशी

29 नवंबर 2020

कार्तिक पूर्णिमा पर कराएं सत्यनारायण कथा एवं ब्राह्मण भोज, शीघ्र ही मिलेंगे ढेरों लाभ
Puja

कार्तिक पूर्णिमा पर कराएं सत्यनारायण कथा एवं ब्राह्मण भोज, शीघ्र ही मिलेंगे ढेरों लाभ
रोटी बनाते किसान।
Chandigarh

मानवता की मिसाल : भूखे ट्रक चालकों को खुद खाना बनाकर खिला रहे किसान, देखें तस्वीरें

29 नवंबर 2020

हत्या मामला
Meerut

यूपी: पुलिस को मिले कई अहम सुराग, जल्द खुलेगा राधेश्याम की हत्या का राज, तस्वीरें

29 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

कनाडा के भारतीय मूल के सांसद।
Chandigarh

सात समंदर पार किसान आंदोलन की गूंज, कनाडा के नेता बोले- सलाम के हकदार अन्नदाता

29 नवंबर 2020

Lunar eclipse 2020: Sutak Not Effective during chandra grahan ON Special Yog on Kartik Purnima
Dehradun

Chandra Grahan 2020: कार्तिक पूर्णिमा पर चंद्र ग्रहण के समय नहीं लगेगा सूतक, बन रहा खास योग

29 नवंबर 2020

अब इस तरह मुफ्त में देख सकते हैं अपनी पसंदीदा फिल्में और वेब सीरीज
Airtel Xstream Box

अब इस तरह मुफ्त में देख सकते हैं अपनी पसंदीदा फिल्में और वेब सीरीज
विज्ञापन
गीता प्रेस
Gorakhpur

दुनिया का सबसे अनोखा है ये 'लीला चित्र मंदिर', यहां दीवार पर लिखी है संपूर्ण गीता

29 नवंबर 2020

Coronavirus in Uttarakhand latest update today: Weekly Lockdown in dehradun Market again Photos
Dehradun

Coronavirus: देहरादून के बाजारों में फिर लगा 'लॉकडाउन' तो दिखा कुछ ऐसा नजारा, तस्वीरें...

29 नवंबर 2020

कार्तिक पूर्णिमा पर कराएं सत्यनारायण कथा एवं ब्राह्मण भोज, शीघ्र ही मिलेंगे ढेरों लाभ
Puja

कार्तिक पूर्णिमा पर कराएं सत्यनारायण कथा एवं ब्राह्मण भोज, शीघ्र ही मिलेंगे ढेरों लाभ
Uttarakhand Weather Latest News: Awesome Visuals of Auli for snowfall, Advance Booking for New Year Celebration
Chamoli

धूप खिली तो और निखरी बर्फ से सराबोर औली की खूबसूरती, नए साल के जश्न के लिए आ रही एडवांस बुकिंग

29 नवंबर 2020

चंद्रग्रहण 2020
Dehradun

Chandra Grahan 2020: 30 नवंबर को लगेगा साल का अंतिम चंद्र ग्रहण, कई मामलों में होगा विशेष

29 नवंबर 2020

देव दीपावली पर काशी को सजाया गया।
Varanasi

Dev Deepawali: देव दीपावली पर काशी की भव्यता की ये तस्वीरें देख आपको भी हो जाएगा महादेव की नगरी से मोह

29 नवंबर 2020

पुलिस के सामने युवक को पीटा
Agra

लव जिहाद का आरोप लगाकर भीड़ ने पुलिस के सामने युवक को पीटा, पढ़ें पूरा मामला

29 नवंबर 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर।
Gorakhpur

Exclusive: मलिन बस्तियों में नहीं है कोरोना की पैठ, यकीन नहीं तो पढ़ लें पूरी खबर

29 नवंबर 2020

Apaharan 2 Web series Shooting in Rishikesh;' Ravan Dahan on Kartik Purnima
Dehradun

तीर्थनगरी ऋषिकेश में कार्तिक पूर्णिमा के दिन होगा रावण दहन, तैयारियां जोरों पर, पीछे है ये वजह... 

29 नवंबर 2020

किसानों को करना पड़ रहा परेशानियों का सामना
Delhi NCR

बॉर्डर पर किसानों को नहाने-धोने व शौचालय का संकट, गंदगी से आसपास के लोगों को हो रही परेशानी

29 नवंबर 2020

moradabad murder case
Moradabad

मुरादाबाद मर्डर: हत्या से कुछ देर पहले पत्नी से कहा था-नहीं रहेंगे इस घर में, अलग किराये पर लेंगे मकान, पिता से...

29 नवंबर 2020

moradabad murder case
Moradabad

मुरादाबाद मर्डर: फफक पड़ी पीड़ित, बोली-मैंने हमेशा पिता समझा लेकिन ससुर ने मेरे संग दुष्कर्म किया, पति को मार डाला

29 नवंबर 2020

हनुमान प्रसाद पोद्दार कैंसर हॉस्पिटल गोरखपुर।
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर के इस अस्पताल में आसान होगा कैंसर का इलाज, स्विट्जरलैंड से आएगी 18 करोड़ की ये खास मशीन

29 नवंबर 2020

ताजमहल में पर्यटक
Agra

ताजमहल देखने आ रहे हैं तो यह खबर जरूर पढ़ें, टिकटों की व्यवस्था में हुआ बदलाव, ऐसे मिलेगा प्रवेश

29 नवंबर 2020

गर्दन की हड्डी में फंसा धातु
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: पक्षियों को डराने के लिए किया विस्फोट, गले को काटते हुए गर्दन की हड्डी में जा फंसी नुकीली धातु

29 नवंबर 2020

moradabad murder case
moradabad murder case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
moradabad murder
moradabad murder - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
पूछताछ करती पुलिस
पूछताछ करती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस को पिस्टल सौंपता आरोपी युवक
पुलिस को पिस्टल सौंपता आरोपी युवक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विलाप करते हुए परिजन
विलाप करते हुए परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पड़ोसियों से पूछताछ करती पुलिस
पड़ोसियों से पूछताछ करती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
moradabad murder case
moradabad murder case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X