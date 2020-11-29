मुरादाबाद मर्डर: दो घंटे बाद लौटा छोटा बेटा, मुस्कुराते हुए बोला-ये लो पिस्टल मैंने मारी थी भाई को गोली

{"_id":"5fc323273b8e5850b87a7469","slug":"moradabad-murder-younger-son-returned-after-two-hours-and-spoke-to-police-i-shot-brother","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0926\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092e\u0930\u094d\u0921\u0930: \u0926\u094b \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0932\u094c\u091f\u093e \u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093e, \u092e\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0915\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e-\u092f\u0947 \u0932\u094b \u092a\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0932 \u092e\u0948\u0902\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u094b \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
moradabad murder case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
moradabad murder
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
पूछताछ करती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस को पिस्टल सौंपता आरोपी युवक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
विलाप करते हुए परिजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पड़ोसियों से पूछताछ करती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
moradabad murder case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला