किसान आंदोलन: यूपी के कई हिस्सों में विरोध प्रदर्शन, सड़कों पर उतरे अन्नादाता, लोग परेशान

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, मुरादाबाद, Updated Fri, 27 Nov 2020 03:07 PM IST
यूपी में किसानों का विरोध प्रदर्शन
यूपी में किसानों का विरोध प्रदर्शन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
केंद्र सरकार द्वारा पारित किए गए तीन कृषि कानूनों के विरोध की आग एक बार फिर भड़क उठी है। दिल्ली बॉर्डर पर पंजाब, हरियाणा और राजस्थान के किसानों के गुस्से की आग उत्तर प्रदेश में भी फैल चुकी है। गुरुवार को दिल्ली बॉर्डर पर हुए बवाल के बाद आज यूपी के भी कई हिस्सों में किसान विरोध प्रदर्शन कर रहे हैं।

 
यूपी में किसानों का विरोध प्रदर्शन
यूपी में किसानों का विरोध प्रदर्शन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपी में किसानों का विरोध प्रदर्शन
यूपी में किसानों का विरोध प्रदर्शन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपी में किसानों का विरोध प्रदर्शन
यूपी में किसानों का विरोध प्रदर्शन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सड़क जाम होने के कारण फंसे दूल्हा दुल्हन
सड़क जाम होने के कारण फंसे दूल्हा दुल्हन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपी में किसानों के विरोध प्रदर्शन के कारण तैनात फोर्स
यूपी में किसानों के विरोध प्रदर्शन के कारण तैनात फोर्स - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपी में किसानों के विरोध प्रदर्शन के कारण तैनात फोर्स
यूपी में किसानों के विरोध प्रदर्शन के कारण तैनात फोर्स - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपी में किसानों का विरोध प्रदर्शन
यूपी में किसानों का विरोध प्रदर्शन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपी में किसानों का विरोध प्रदर्शन
यूपी में किसानों का विरोध प्रदर्शन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपी में किसानों के विरोध प्रदर्शन के कारण तैनात फोर्स
यूपी में किसानों के विरोध प्रदर्शन के कारण तैनात फोर्स - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपी में किसानों का विरोध प्रदर्शन
यूपी में किसानों का विरोध प्रदर्शन - फोटो : यूपी में किसानों का विरोध प्रदर्शन
