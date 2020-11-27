किसान आंदोलन: यूपी के कई हिस्सों में विरोध प्रदर्शन, सड़कों पर उतरे अन्नादाता, लोग परेशान

{"_id":"5fc0c5e62c40fb1fc33dd7b2","slug":"farmers-protest-against-new-farm-laws-in-up-roads-jam-police-force-deployed-all-over","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0906\u0902\u0926\u094b\u0932\u0928: \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0908 \u0939\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0938\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928, \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0909\u0924\u0930\u0947 \u0905\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e\u0926\u093e\u0924\u093e, \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
यूपी में किसानों का विरोध प्रदर्शन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fc0c5e62c40fb1fc33dd7b2","slug":"farmers-protest-against-new-farm-laws-in-up-roads-jam-police-force-deployed-all-over","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0906\u0902\u0926\u094b\u0932\u0928: \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0908 \u0939\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0938\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928, \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0909\u0924\u0930\u0947 \u0905\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e\u0926\u093e\u0924\u093e, \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
यूपी में किसानों का विरोध प्रदर्शन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fc0c5e62c40fb1fc33dd7b2","slug":"farmers-protest-against-new-farm-laws-in-up-roads-jam-police-force-deployed-all-over","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0906\u0902\u0926\u094b\u0932\u0928: \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0908 \u0939\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0938\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928, \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0909\u0924\u0930\u0947 \u0905\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e\u0926\u093e\u0924\u093e, \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
यूपी में किसानों का विरोध प्रदर्शन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fc0c5e62c40fb1fc33dd7b2","slug":"farmers-protest-against-new-farm-laws-in-up-roads-jam-police-force-deployed-all-over","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0906\u0902\u0926\u094b\u0932\u0928: \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0908 \u0939\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0938\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928, \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0909\u0924\u0930\u0947 \u0905\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e\u0926\u093e\u0924\u093e, \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सड़क जाम होने के कारण फंसे दूल्हा दुल्हन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fc0c5e62c40fb1fc33dd7b2","slug":"farmers-protest-against-new-farm-laws-in-up-roads-jam-police-force-deployed-all-over","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0906\u0902\u0926\u094b\u0932\u0928: \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0908 \u0939\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0938\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928, \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0909\u0924\u0930\u0947 \u0905\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e\u0926\u093e\u0924\u093e, \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
यूपी में किसानों के विरोध प्रदर्शन के कारण तैनात फोर्स
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fc0c5e62c40fb1fc33dd7b2","slug":"farmers-protest-against-new-farm-laws-in-up-roads-jam-police-force-deployed-all-over","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0906\u0902\u0926\u094b\u0932\u0928: \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0908 \u0939\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0938\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928, \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0909\u0924\u0930\u0947 \u0905\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e\u0926\u093e\u0924\u093e, \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
यूपी में किसानों के विरोध प्रदर्शन के कारण तैनात फोर्स
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fc0c5e62c40fb1fc33dd7b2","slug":"farmers-protest-against-new-farm-laws-in-up-roads-jam-police-force-deployed-all-over","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0906\u0902\u0926\u094b\u0932\u0928: \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0908 \u0939\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0938\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928, \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0909\u0924\u0930\u0947 \u0905\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e\u0926\u093e\u0924\u093e, \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
यूपी में किसानों का विरोध प्रदर्शन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fc0c5e62c40fb1fc33dd7b2","slug":"farmers-protest-against-new-farm-laws-in-up-roads-jam-police-force-deployed-all-over","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0906\u0902\u0926\u094b\u0932\u0928: \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0908 \u0939\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0938\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928, \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0909\u0924\u0930\u0947 \u0905\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e\u0926\u093e\u0924\u093e, \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
यूपी में किसानों का विरोध प्रदर्शन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fc0c5e62c40fb1fc33dd7b2","slug":"farmers-protest-against-new-farm-laws-in-up-roads-jam-police-force-deployed-all-over","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0906\u0902\u0926\u094b\u0932\u0928: \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0908 \u0939\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0938\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928, \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0909\u0924\u0930\u0947 \u0905\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e\u0926\u093e\u0924\u093e, \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
यूपी में किसानों के विरोध प्रदर्शन के कारण तैनात फोर्स
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fc0c5e62c40fb1fc33dd7b2","slug":"farmers-protest-against-new-farm-laws-in-up-roads-jam-police-force-deployed-all-over","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0906\u0902\u0926\u094b\u0932\u0928: \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0908 \u0939\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0938\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928, \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0909\u0924\u0930\u0947 \u0905\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e\u0926\u093e\u0924\u093e, \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
यूपी में किसानों का विरोध प्रदर्शन
- फोटो : यूपी में किसानों का विरोध प्रदर्शन