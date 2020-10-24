एक दिन के लिए बनीं अधिकारी, चेकिंग करने सड़क पर उतरीं बेटियां, धड़ाधड़ काटे चालान

{"_id":"5f9417204c772e49bc3e0564","slug":"mission-shakti-rampur-girls-given-opportunity-to-be-administrative-officers-for-a-day","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0928\u0940\u0902 \u0905\u0927\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u091a\u0947\u0915\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u0909\u0924\u0930\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u0927\u0921\u093c\u093e\u0927\u0921\u093c \u0915\u093e\u091f\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u0932\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बेटियों के हाथ में जिले की कमान
एक दिन के लिए एसपी बनी बेटी
एक दिन के लिए डीएम बनी बेटी
एक दिन के लिए अधिकारी बनी बेटियों को किया गया सम्मानित
शाम को बेटियों ने निकाला कैंडल मार्च
