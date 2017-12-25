बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
क्रिसमस : यीशु के जन्म से पहले गूंजे कैरल्स, आधी रात में सब बोले - मेरी क्रिसमस
Updated Mon, 25 Dec 2017 04:34 AM IST
दुनियाभर के साथ मुरादाबाद, अमरोहा, रामपुर, संभल में भी क्रिसमस धूमधाम और उत्साह के साथ मनाया गया। सभी चर्चों में क्रिसमस पर्व को लेकर जोर शोर से तैयारियां हुई। शाम को अंधेरा होता ही जैसे ही रंग बिरंगी झालरें जली तो चर्च जगमगाती रोशनी में नहा गए। जिसके बाद कैंप फायर सर्विस का आयोजन हुआ। रात्रि में मिडनाइट सर्विस प्रारंभ हुई। चर्च के पादरी ने प्रभु के संदेश के साथ प्रार्थना कराई। रात्रि में 12 बजते ही चर्च में लगा घंटा बजने लगा, आसमान में आतिशबाजी छूटने लगी। मसीही समाज के लोगों ने एक-दूसरे को मैरी क्रिसमस बोला, केक खिलाया, गिफ्ट दिए।
फोटो : सैफ अली ख्ाान
