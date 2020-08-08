शहर चुनें
क्राइम एंड क्रिमिनल ट्रैकिंग नेटवर्क के 264 योद्धा पुलिस में शामिल, तस्वीरों में देखिए पासिंग आउट परेड

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, मुरादाबाद, Updated Sat, 08 Aug 2020 02:57 AM IST
सफलता का उत्साह...
1 of 5
सफलता का उत्साह... - फोटो : अमर उजाला
छह माह का विशेष प्रशिक्षण लेकर शुक्रवार को 264 कंप्यूटर आपरेटर दीक्षांत परेड के बाद यूपी पुलिस का हिस्सा बन गए। इनमें 86 महिला कंप्यूटर आपरेटर भी हैं। इन्हें यूपी के अलग अलग जनपदों में तैनाती दी गई है। 

 
सफलता का उत्साह...
सफलता का उत्साह... - फोटो : अमर उजाला
परेड के दौरान...
परेड के दौरान... - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्साहित प्रशिक्षु...
उत्साहित प्रशिक्षु... - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सर्वांग सर्वोत्तम, प्रीति सिंह
सर्वांग सर्वोत्तम, प्रीति सिंह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सर्वांग सर्वोत्तम, प्रणदीप सिंह
सर्वांग सर्वोत्तम, प्रणदीप सिंह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
