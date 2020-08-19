world photography Day: फोटोग्राफी के लिए ऐसी दीवानगी, 220 किलोमीटर दूर जाकर खींची दुर्लभ तस्वीरें

{"_id":"5f3d2a55877ceb56b7077aae","slug":"world-photography-day-sanjay-kumar-from-saharanpur-travel-more-then-two-hundred-kilometers-to-to-take-rare-pictures-of-baby-crane","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"world photography Day: \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b\u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092b\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0926\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0917\u0940, 220 \u0915\u093f\u0932\u094b\u092e\u0940\u091f\u0930 \u0926\u0942\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0916\u0940\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0932\u092d \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
photography, photographer sanjay kumar
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
sun rising, nature photography
- फोटो : amar ujala
photography
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
gangotri hills, yamunotri hills
- फोटो : amar ujala
sunset, photography
- फोटो : amar ujala