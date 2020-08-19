शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
world photography Day: फोटोग्राफी के लिए ऐसी दीवानगी, 220 किलोमीटर दूर जाकर खींची दुर्लभ तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सहारनपुर, Updated Wed, 19 Aug 2020 08:06 PM IST
photography, photographer sanjay kumar
1 of 5
photography, photographer sanjay kumar - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आज विश्व फोटोग्राफी दिवस है। बहुत लोगों में फोटोग्राफी के प्रति ऐसी दीवानगी है कि वह हर समय दुर्लभ क्षणों को कैमरे में कैद करने के लिए तैयार रहते हैं। इसके लिए वह सैकड़ों किलोमीटर की यात्रा करने से भी नहीं परहेज करते।

यूपी के सहारनपुर जिले में भी ऐसे कई लोग हैं, जिन्होंने फोटोग्राफी के शौक को पूरी शिद्दत से जिया है और कैमरे में कैद उन तस्वीरों को देखकर आज भी आनंदित होते हैं, जो उनके लिए अविस्मरणीय हैं। सहारनपुर में फोटोग्राफी के प्रेमियों के बारे में प्रस्तुत है रिपोर्ट ...।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
IBPS PO - पूरा करें सरकारी बैंक में नौकरी का सपना, सिर्फ 1,999 रु. में लें क्रैश कोर्स में एडमिशन
Click Here
amazing photography skills फोटोग्राफी आइडिया फोटोग्राफी डे photography day sanjay kumar photography photographers of india फोटोग्राफी का शौक

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

विज्ञापन
photography, photographer sanjay kumar
photography, photographer sanjay kumar - फोटो : अमर उजाला
sun rising, nature photography
sun rising, nature photography - फोटो : amar ujala
photography
photography - फोटो : अमर उजाला
gangotri hills, yamunotri hills
gangotri hills, yamunotri hills - फोटो : amar ujala
sunset, photography
sunset, photography - फोटो : amar ujala
