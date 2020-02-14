शहर चुनें

Women protesting against citizenship law for eighteen days in Deoband

देवबंद: नागरिकता कानून के विरोध में 18 दिन से धरने पर डटीं महिलाएं, ईदगाह मैदान से किया ये एलान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सहारनपुर/देवबंद, Updated Fri, 14 Feb 2020 04:22 PM IST
deoband
1 of 5
deoband - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश के देवबंद में मुत्ताहिदा ख्वातीन कमेटी के बैनर तले चल रहा महिलाओं का धरना प्रदर्शन 18वें दिन भी जारी रहा। महिलाओं ने कहा कि सरकार को जगाने और संविधान की रक्षा के लिए उनका यह आंदोलन तब तक जारी रहेगा जब तक यह काला कानून वापस नहीं ले लिया जाता।

 ईदगाह मैदान में चल रहे अनिश्चितकालीन धरना प्रदर्शन में गुलअफशा और आयशा ने कहा कि आज देश के जो हालात बने हैं उसके लिए केंद्र सरकार जिम्मेदार है। यदि सरकार गलत निर्णय नहीं लेती तो महिलाएं भी घर के बाहर नहीं निकलतीं।
deoband
deoband - फोटो : अमर उजाला
देवबंद में धरने पर जुटीं रहीं महिलाएं
देवबंद में धरने पर जुटीं रहीं महिलाएं - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विरोध प्रदर्शन में शामिल महिलाएं
विरोध प्रदर्शन में शामिल महिलाएं - फोटो : अमर उजाला
bharat band, caa nrc protest
bharat band, caa nrc protest - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आरती करतीं महिलाएं
आरती करतीं महिलाएं - फोटो : अमर उजाला
