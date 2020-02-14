शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विदेशी मुद्रा के साथ पकड़े मुराद अली का आखिर क्या है असली सच, पूछताछ में अब तक हुए ये खुलासे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सहारनपुर/देवबंद, Updated Fri, 14 Feb 2020 03:50 PM IST
आरोपी गिरफ्तार
आरोपी गिरफ्तार - फोटो : राजीव कुमार
नई दिल्ली के आईजीआई एयरपोर्ट पर 45 लाख की विदेशी करेंसी के साथ पकड़े गए मुराद अली को लेकर खुफियां एजेंसियां अलर्ट हैं। यूपी के विभिन्न जिलों में उसके लिंक खंगाले जा रहे हैं। हालांकि खुफिया टीमों को उसके हवाला कनेक्शन की ज्यादा जानकारी हाथ नहीं लग सकी हैं लेकिन उससे पूछताछ में कई बड़े खुलासे हुए हैं।

यहां तक कि यह भी सामने आया है कि वह खुद बीएससी पास है। एक पढ़े लिखे युवक के पास इतनी धनराशि आखिर कहां से आई इसके बारे में जानकारियों जुटाई जा रही है। आगे स्लाइड्स में जानें आखिर अब तक मुराद अली से पूछताछ में क्या सामने आया है।
विज्ञापन
