

मेरठ सहित पश्चिमी यूपी के कई जिलों में तेज बारिश, शीतलहर का सितम जारी, किसानों की चिंता बढ़ी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Wed, 08 Jan 2020 04:13 PM IST
बारिश से बचने को मां के आंचल में छुपा बच्चा
1 of 6
बारिश से बचने को मां के आंचल में छुपा बच्चा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पश्चिमी यूपी में जहां शीतलहर और सर्दी का प्रकोप जारी है वहीं पिछले मंगलवार से रुक-रुककर हो रही तेज बारिश से मौसम और भी सर्द हो गया है। सोमवार को भी मेरठ समेत आसपास के कई जिलों में सुबह से ही रिमझिम बारिश होती रही।

दोपहर में कुछ देर के लिए लोगों को बारिश से राहत मिली लेकिन दोपहर बाद अचानक तेज बारिश शुरू हो गई। मौसम वैज्ञानिकों की मानें तो अगले 48 घंटे में बारिश और ओले पड़ने के आसार हैं। जिसके कारण किसानों की भी चिंता बढ़ गई है -






बारिश से बचने को मां के आंचल में छुपा बच्चा
बारिश से बचने को मां के आंचल में छुपा बच्चा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बारिश में स्कूटी से जाती युवती
बारिश में स्कूटी से जाती युवती - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बारिश में बच्चे को लेकर जाता दंपती
बारिश में बच्चे को लेकर जाता दंपती - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बारिश में छाता लेकर जाती युवतियां
बारिश में छाता लेकर जाती युवतियां - फोटो : अमर उजाला
खेतों में भरा बारिश का पानी
खेतों में भरा बारिश का पानी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बारिश
बारिश - फोटो : अमर उजाला
