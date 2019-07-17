पश्चिमी यूपी में झमाझम बारिश से मौसम सुहाना, पारा धड़ाम, अभी दो दिन और बरसेंगे बदरा

{"_id":"5d2eba2f8ebc3e6ca56c3257","slug":"weather-news-heavy-rainfall-in-west-up-including-meerut","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0936\u094d\u091a\u093f\u092e\u0940 \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091d\u092e\u093e\u091d\u092e \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u0938\u0941\u0939\u093e\u0928\u093e, \u092a\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0927\u0921\u093c\u093e\u092e, \u0905\u092d\u0940 \u0926\u094b \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बारिश में जाती युवतियां
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d2eba2f8ebc3e6ca56c3257","slug":"weather-news-heavy-rainfall-in-west-up-including-meerut","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0936\u094d\u091a\u093f\u092e\u0940 \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091d\u092e\u093e\u091d\u092e \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u0938\u0941\u0939\u093e\u0928\u093e, \u092a\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0927\u0921\u093c\u093e\u092e, \u0905\u092d\u0940 \u0926\u094b \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बारिश में जलभराव
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d2eba2f8ebc3e6ca56c3257","slug":"weather-news-heavy-rainfall-in-west-up-including-meerut","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0936\u094d\u091a\u093f\u092e\u0940 \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091d\u092e\u093e\u091d\u092e \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u0938\u0941\u0939\u093e\u0928\u093e, \u092a\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0927\u0921\u093c\u093e\u092e, \u0905\u092d\u0940 \u0926\u094b \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बारिश में दफ्तार जाते लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला