Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   Weather news: heavy rainfall in west UP including Meerut

पश्चिमी यूपी में झमाझम बारिश से मौसम सुहाना, पारा धड़ाम, अभी दो दिन और बरसेंगे बदरा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Wed, 17 Jul 2019 11:33 AM IST
बारिश
बारिश - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रुक रुककर हो रही बारिश ने पश्चिमी यूपी में मौसम सुहाना बना दिया है। वहीं भीषण गर्मी से भी राहत मिल गई है। दिन का तापमान दो दिन में 7.8 डिग्री गिरा है। मौसम वैज्ञानिकों की मानें तो अभी दो दिन बारिश होने के आसार हैं। 
 
rain in delhi ncr up rain today meerut weather meerut temperature today
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

बारिश
Meerut

पश्चिमी यूपी में झमाझम बारिश से मौसम सुहाना, पारा धड़ाम, अभी दो दिन और बरसेंगे बदरा

17 जुलाई 2019

बारिश
बारिश - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बारिश में जाती युवतियां
बारिश में जाती युवतियां - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बारिश
बारिश - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बारिश में जलभराव
बारिश में जलभराव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बारिश में दफ्तार जाते लोग
बारिश में दफ्तार जाते लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
