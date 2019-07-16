शहर चुनें

चंद्रग्रहण इन दो राशियों के लिए है शुभ, सूतक काल में ये काम करने से जीवन में होता है नुकसान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Tue, 16 Jul 2019 05:11 PM IST
चंद्रग्रहण
चंद्रग्रहण - फोटो : SELF
मंगलवार को मध्य रात्रि को चंद्रग्रहण आरंभ होगा, जो इस वर्ष का सबसे बड़ा ग्रहण कहलाएगा। भारतीय समय के अनुसार चंद्र ग्रहण रात्रि 1:31 बजे से आरंभ होगा और सुबह 4:30 बजे तक रहेगा। ग्रहण का कुल समय दो घंटे 59 मिनट का होगा।

यह चंद्रग्रहण इसलिए भी खास है क्योंकि गुरु पूर्णिमा पर चंद्र ग्रहण का दुर्लभ संयोग 149 वर्ष बाद बना है। ग्रहण के दौरान कुछ कार्यों को करने से बचें अन्यथा आपको जीवन में कई नुकसान झेलने पड़ सकते हैं-

 
चंद्रग्रहण
चंद्रग्रहण - फोटो : SELF
