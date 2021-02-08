शहर चुनें

Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: अटकी रहीं सांसे, जागकर गुजारी रात, गंगा के पानी पर टकटकी लगाए रहे प्रशासन और ग्रामीण

Dimple Sirohi
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बिजनौर Published by: Dimple Sirohi
Updated Mon, 08 Feb 2021 08:48 PM IST
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Villagers and administration keep having eye at Ganga water all night
- फोटो : amar ujala
उत्तराखंड के चमौली जनपद में ग्लेशियर फटने के बाद उत्तर प्रदेश में गंगा के तटीय गांवों के लोगों की सांसें अटकी रहीं। रविवार रात को प्रशासन भी मुस्तैद रहकर गंगा के पानी पर नजर रखे रहा। कई गांवों के लोगों ने जागकर रात गुजारी।  गंगा में पानी नहीं बढ़ने पर प्रशासन के साथ गांव वालों ने भी राहत की सांस ली। गंगा में इस समय 7612 क्यूसेक पानी चल रहा है। 

 
- फोटो : amar ujala
लोगों में दहशत
लोगों में दहशत - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गंगा किनारे बसे गांवों में अलर्ट
गंगा किनारे बसे गांवों में अलर्ट - फोटो : अमर उजाला
- फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : amar ujala
