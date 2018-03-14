शहर चुनें

यूपी उपचुनाव 2018: जश्न मनाते हुए भिड़े सपाई, जमकर चले लात-घूंसे, देखें तस्वीरें

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Wed, 14 Mar 2018 09:36 PM IST
सपाई भिड़े
1 of 7
गोरखपुर और फूलपुर उपचुनाव में मिली जीत के बाद पार्टी कार्यालय पर जश्न मना रहे सपाई आपस में ही भिड़ गए। जमकर लात-घूंसे चले और गाली-गलौज हुई। इस दौरान दोनों सपाइयों के कुर्ते फट गए। बाद में किसी तरह समझाकर उन्हें शांत कराया गया।
