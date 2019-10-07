शहर चुनें

Teenager girl murdered in Meerut after child marriage, gang rape and kidnapping

बाल विवाह, फिर सामूहिक दुष्कर्म और अपहरण के बाद किशोरी की गला रेतकर बेरहमी से हत्या, चार गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Mon, 07 Oct 2019 01:05 PM IST
मेरठ पुलिस
1 of 5
मेरठ पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मेरठ के परतापुर में एक किशोरी की अपहरण के बाद गला रेतकर हत्या कर दी गई। उसका शव रविवार को बिजली बंबा बाईपास स्थित गूमी गांव के खेत में मिलने से सनसनी फैल गई।

पुलिस ने मामले में चार युवकों को गिरफ्तार किया है। हत्या के पीछे बाल विवाह के बाद मुकदमा और पैसों का लेनदेन माना जा रहा है। आगे जानें आखिर कैसे बाल विवाह  और सामूहिक दुष्कर्म के बाद किशोरी को बेरहमी से मौत के घाट उतार दिया: -
मेरठ पुलिस
मेरठ पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मेरठ पुलिस
मेरठ पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मेरठ पुलिस
मेरठ पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मेरठ पुलिस
मेरठ पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस
मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
