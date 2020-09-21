शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   SP activists staged protests across the district on the agriculture ordinance in Baghpat

कृषि अध्यादेश के विरोध में फूटा सपा समर्थकों का गुस्सा, विरोध प्रदर्शन, भाजपा सरकार पर साधा निशाना

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बागपत, Updated Tue, 22 Sep 2020 02:06 AM IST
धरना-प्रदर्शन करते सपा कार्यकर्ता
1 of 5
धरना-प्रदर्शन करते सपा कार्यकर्ता - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कृषि अध्यादेश, महंगाई, अपराध और बेरोजगारी जैसे तमाम मुद्दों पर सपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने जिलेभर में विरोध प्रदर्शन किया। जिला मुख्यालय से लेकर तहसीलों तक जुलूस निकाला गया। जिलाध्यक्ष बिल्लू प्रधान ने कहा कि भाजपा सरकार की कथनी और करनी में अंतर है। अध्यादेश से किसान बर्बाद हो जाएंगे। इसका विरोध किया जाएगा।

सोनीपत स्टैंड स्थित सपा कार्यालय से कार्यकर्ता जिलाध्यक्ष बिल्लू प्रधान और महिला विंग की जिलाध्यक्ष डॉ. सीमा यादव के नेतृत्व में जुलूस निकालते हुए सदर तहसील पहुंचे। पुलिसकर्मियों से जुलूस निकालने को लेकर नोकझोंक भी हुई। भाजपा सरकार के खिलाफ नारेबाजी की गई। वक्ताओं ने कहा कि भाजपा सरकार जबरदस्ती किसान विरोधी कानून थोप रही है। यह बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जाएगा।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
IITJEE/NEET की परीक्षा से जुड़े सवालों के लिए सम्पर्क करें और एक्सपर्ट्स से पाएं जवाब
Click Here
विज्ञापन
samajwadi party sp leaders uttar pradesh news sp leaders protest protest in meerut up news in hindi सपा कार्यकर्ताओं का प्रदर्शन यूपी पुलिस bhakyu bhartiya kisan union

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू (फाइल फोटो)
Chandigarh

तस्वीरें: नवजोत सिद्धू को सक्रिय राजनीति में लाने की तैयारी, इस दिग्गज नेता ने दिए बड़े संकेत

22 सितंबर 2020

चित्रकूट में भीषण सड़क हादसा
Chitrakoot

यूपी: दर्दनाक हादसे ने पांच को मौत की नींद सुलाया, अपनों की तलाश में रोते रहे परिजन, देखें तस्वीरें

22 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
मर्सिडीज बेंज के साथ बनाएं अपनी अनलॉक जर्नी और भी यादगार
Mercedes Benz

मर्सिडीज बेंज के साथ बनाएं अपनी अनलॉक जर्नी और भी यादगार
एडीएम सिटी प्रशासन को ज्ञापन सौंपते महानगर अध्यक्ष वाजिद निसार व अन्य
Agra

बिड़गती कानून व्यवस्था, भ्रष्टाचार और बेरोजगारी पर समाजवादी पार्टी का प्रदर्शन, छावनी बनी तहसील, सड़क पर धरना

22 सितंबर 2020

करीमगंज में बुखार का प्रकोप
Agra

यूपी के इस गांव में बुखार से मचा है हाहाकार, 23 दिनों में 12 मरीजों की मौत, 400 से ज्यादा बीमार

22 सितंबर 2020

धन, नौकरी , प्यार या व्यापार किस पर होगा राहु केतु राशि परिवर्तन का प्रहार, जानें फ्री जन्मकुंडली से
astrology

धन, नौकरी , प्यार या व्यापार किस पर होगा राहु केतु राशि परिवर्तन का प्रहार, जानें फ्री जन्मकुंडली से
ताजमहल में पर्यटक
Agra

ताजमहल: 188 दिन बाद खुला दरवाजा, 'मिसाल-ए-मोहब्बत' की कशिश से खिंचे चले आए दीवाने

22 सितंबर 2020

ताजमहल में पर्यटक
Agra

ताज का जादू चला...पहले दिन ही 1235 सैलानी आए, सबसे पहले चीनी पर्यटक ने किया दीदार

22 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

सुनहरा ताजमहल
Agra

ताजमहल: सुनहरी किरणों से खिल उठा संगमरमरी हुस्न, 40 साल पहले जैसा दिखा नजारा

22 सितंबर 2020

जय की पत्नी श्वेता
Kanpur

गैंगस्टर जय बाजपेई की पत्नी श्वेता ने सौरभ भदौरिया पर लगाए गंभीर आरोप, किया ये बड़ा खुलासा

21 सितंबर 2020

मर्सिडीज बेंज के साथ बनाएं अपनी अनलॉक जर्नी और भी यादगार
Mercedes Benz

मर्सिडीज बेंज के साथ बनाएं अपनी अनलॉक जर्नी और भी यादगार
विज्ञापन
आजमगढ़ विमान क्रैश
Lucknow

आजमगढ़ विमान क्रैश: तीन बहनों में इकलौता भाई था कोणार्क शरन, चार्टर्ड प्लेन के उड़े परखच्चे, देखें तस्वीरें

21 सितंबर 2020

Rafale jet at ambala airbase
Chandigarh

अब राफेल विमान उड़ाएगी देश की बेटी, चल रही है खास ट्रेनिंग, उड़ा चुकी हैं मिग-21

21 सितंबर 2020

धन, नौकरी , प्यार या व्यापार किस पर होगा राहु केतु राशि परिवर्तन का प्रहार, जानें फ्री जन्मकुंडली से
astrology

धन, नौकरी , प्यार या व्यापार किस पर होगा राहु केतु राशि परिवर्तन का प्रहार, जानें फ्री जन्मकुंडली से
prayagraj news : प्रयागराज में गिराई जा रही पूर्व सांसद अतीक अहमद की बिल्डिंग।
Kaushambi

Ateeq Ahmed news: पूर्व सांसद अतीक अहमद के रिश्तेदार के करोड़ों रुपये के बंगले पर चला बुलडोजर

21 सितंबर 2020

कानपुर एनकाउंटर
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड: दो आईपीएस अफसरों की भूमिका संदिग्ध, साजिश थी पुलिसकर्मियों की हत्या, हो सकता बड़ा खुलासा

21 सितंबर 2020

मां-बेटी को गोली लगने के बाद पूछताछ करती पुलिस व मृतका की फाइल फोटो (इनसेट में घायल डेलसिया)।
Gorakhpur

बेटी के सामने ही मां ने तड़पकर तोड़ दिया दम, लोगों ने कहा- ऐसा फिल्मों में होता है

21 सितंबर 2020

टुकड़ों में बंटा विमान।
Azamgarh

तस्वीरें: छोटे-छोटे टुकड़ों में बंटा चार्टर्ड प्लेन, खराब मौसम के कारण हुआ था क्रैश

21 सितंबर 2020

कोणार्क शरन।
Azamgarh

आजमगढ़ एयरक्राफ्ट क्रैश: हरियाणा के थे ट्रेनी पायलट कोणार्क शरन, 21 साल की उम्र में 135 घंटे की उड़ान का था अनुभव

21 सितंबर 2020

घटनास्थल पर छानबीन करती पुलिस।
Gorakhpur

सवालों से घिरी है 'छोटी राजधानी' की कानून व्यवस्था, यहां पढ़ें खूनी खेल की कहानी

21 सितंबर 2020

हरियाणा में स्कूल खुले
Delhi NCR

कंधे पर बैग और मुंह पर मास्क, अब पहले जैसे नहीं रहे स्कूल, छह माह बाद खुले स्कूल तस्वीरों में...

21 सितंबर 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

नॉनवेज खाने के शौकीनों का खत्म हुआ इंतजार, आउटिंग के बहाने लें मुर्गमुसल्लम व कबाब का लुत्फ

21 सितंबर 2020

गांव में एक जलीं चार चिताएं और विलाप करते परिजन
Meerut

एक साथ जलीं चार चिताएं, हर तरफ पसर गया मातम, रो पड़ा पूरा गांव, देखिए तस्वीरें

21 सितंबर 2020

विरोध रैली को पुलिस ने रोका
Dehradun

पहाड़ों की रानी मसूरी में बरपा हंगामा, पुलिस की गाड़ी के सामने लेट गए प्रदर्शनकारी, तस्वीरें

21 सितंबर 2020

प्रदर्शन करते युवा सपाई।
Lucknow

यूपी: रोजगार व किसानों के मुद्दे पर सड़कों पर उतरे सपाई, 12 हिरासत में लिए गए, हर जिले में प्रदर्शन, तस्वीरें

21 सितंबर 2020

फ्रांसीसी परिवार
Gorakhpur

विदेशी मेहमानों को पसंद आई इस गांव के लोगों की मेहमान नवाजी, बोले- 'फिर मिलेंगे'

21 सितंबर 2020

धरना-प्रदर्शन करते सपा कार्यकर्ता
धरना-प्रदर्शन करते सपा कार्यकर्ता - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रदर्शन करते सपा कार्यकर्ता
प्रदर्शन करते सपा कार्यकर्ता - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रदर्शन करते किसान व सपा कार्यकर्ता
प्रदर्शन करते किसान व सपा कार्यकर्ता - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बिजनौर पुलिस
बिजनौर पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
sp supporters
sp supporters - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited