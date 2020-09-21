कृषि अध्यादेश के विरोध में फूटा सपा समर्थकों का गुस्सा, विरोध प्रदर्शन, भाजपा सरकार पर साधा निशाना

{"_id":"5f68e7438ebc3e162a3b8418","slug":"sp-activists-staged-protests-across-the-district-on-the-agriculture-ordinance-in-baghpat","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0943\u0937\u093f \u0905\u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0942\u091f\u093e \u0938\u092a\u093e \u0938\u092e\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0917\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0938\u093e,\u00a0\u0935\u093f\u0930\u094b\u0927\u00a0\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928, \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u0927\u093e \u0928\u093f\u0936\u093e\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
धरना-प्रदर्शन करते सपा कार्यकर्ता
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रदर्शन करते सपा कार्यकर्ता
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रदर्शन करते किसान व सपा कार्यकर्ता
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बिजनौर पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
sp supporters
- फोटो : अमर उजाला