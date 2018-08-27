बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b83ce4242c79246361b193e","slug":"pics-sisters-tied-rakhi-to-police-officers-with-a-promise-of-their-safty","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Pics: \u0927\u0942\u092e\u0927\u093e\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e\u092c\u0902\u0927\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0924\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0939\u093e\u0930, \u0905\u092b\u0938\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0930\u093e\u0916\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0902\u0927 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0941\u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0935\u091a\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Pics: धूमधाम से मना रक्षाबंधन का त्योहार, अफसरों को राखी बांध लिया सुरक्षा का वचन
यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Mon, 27 Aug 2018 03:50 PM IST
जिलेभर में रविवार को रक्षाबंधन का त्योहार धूमधाम से मनाया गया। इस दौरान बहनों ने भाइयों को टीका लगाकर उनकी कलाई पर राखी बांधी। साथ ही बहनों ने मुंह मीठा कराकर अपनी रक्षा का वचन लिया। वहीं भाइयों ने भी रक्षाका संकल्प लेकर उन्हें उपहार भेंट दिए। इस बार शहर विभिन्न थाना क्षेत्रों में बहनों ने थाने पहुंचकर पुलिस अफसरों को राखी बांधकर रक्षा का संकल्प लिया तो मिलिट्री अस्पताल में भी सैनिकों को बहनों को राखी बांधी। यही नहीं, मुस्लिम महिलाओं ने हिंदू भाइयों को राखी बांधकर एकता का संदेश दिया।
देखें इस पावन त्योहार की कुछ खूबसूरत तस्वीरें :-
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5b83ce4242c79246361b193e","slug":"pics-sisters-tied-rakhi-to-police-officers-with-a-promise-of-their-safty","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Pics: \u0927\u0942\u092e\u0927\u093e\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e\u092c\u0902\u0927\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0924\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0939\u093e\u0930, \u0905\u092b\u0938\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0930\u093e\u0916\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0902\u0927 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0941\u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0935\u091a\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b83ce4242c79246361b193e","slug":"pics-sisters-tied-rakhi-to-police-officers-with-a-promise-of-their-safty","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Pics: \u0927\u0942\u092e\u0927\u093e\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e\u092c\u0902\u0927\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0924\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0939\u093e\u0930, \u0905\u092b\u0938\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0930\u093e\u0916\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0902\u0927 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0941\u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0935\u091a\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b83ce4242c79246361b193e","slug":"pics-sisters-tied-rakhi-to-police-officers-with-a-promise-of-their-safty","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Pics: \u0927\u0942\u092e\u0927\u093e\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e\u092c\u0902\u0927\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0924\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0939\u093e\u0930, \u0905\u092b\u0938\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0930\u093e\u0916\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0902\u0927 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0941\u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0935\u091a\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b83ce4242c79246361b193e","slug":"pics-sisters-tied-rakhi-to-police-officers-with-a-promise-of-their-safty","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Pics: \u0927\u0942\u092e\u0927\u093e\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e\u092c\u0902\u0927\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0924\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0939\u093e\u0930, \u0905\u092b\u0938\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0930\u093e\u0916\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0902\u0927 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0941\u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0935\u091a\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b83ce4242c79246361b193e","slug":"pics-sisters-tied-rakhi-to-police-officers-with-a-promise-of-their-safty","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Pics: \u0927\u0942\u092e\u0927\u093e\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e\u092c\u0902\u0927\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0924\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0939\u093e\u0930, \u0905\u092b\u0938\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0930\u093e\u0916\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0902\u0927 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0941\u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0935\u091a\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b83ce4242c79246361b193e","slug":"pics-sisters-tied-rakhi-to-police-officers-with-a-promise-of-their-safty","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Pics: \u0927\u0942\u092e\u0927\u093e\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e\u092c\u0902\u0927\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0924\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0939\u093e\u0930, \u0905\u092b\u0938\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0930\u093e\u0916\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0902\u0927 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0941\u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0935\u091a\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b83ce4242c79246361b193e","slug":"pics-sisters-tied-rakhi-to-police-officers-with-a-promise-of-their-safty","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Pics: \u0927\u0942\u092e\u0927\u093e\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e\u092c\u0902\u0927\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0924\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0939\u093e\u0930, \u0905\u092b\u0938\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0930\u093e\u0916\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0902\u0927 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0941\u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0935\u091a\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b83ce4242c79246361b193e","slug":"pics-sisters-tied-rakhi-to-police-officers-with-a-promise-of-their-safty","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Pics: \u0927\u0942\u092e\u0927\u093e\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e\u092c\u0902\u0927\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0924\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0939\u093e\u0930, \u0905\u092b\u0938\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0930\u093e\u0916\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0902\u0927 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0941\u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0935\u091a\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b83ce4242c79246361b193e","slug":"pics-sisters-tied-rakhi-to-police-officers-with-a-promise-of-their-safty","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Pics: \u0927\u0942\u092e\u0927\u093e\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e\u092c\u0902\u0927\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0924\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0939\u093e\u0930, \u0905\u092b\u0938\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0930\u093e\u0916\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0902\u0927 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0941\u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0935\u091a\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b83ce4242c79246361b193e","slug":"pics-sisters-tied-rakhi-to-police-officers-with-a-promise-of-their-safty","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Pics: \u0927\u0942\u092e\u0927\u093e\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e\u092c\u0902\u0927\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0924\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0939\u093e\u0930, \u0905\u092b\u0938\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0930\u093e\u0916\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0902\u0927 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0941\u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0935\u091a\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b83ce4242c79246361b193e","slug":"pics-sisters-tied-rakhi-to-police-officers-with-a-promise-of-their-safty","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Pics: \u0927\u0942\u092e\u0927\u093e\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e\u092c\u0902\u0927\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0924\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0939\u093e\u0930, \u0905\u092b\u0938\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0930\u093e\u0916\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0902\u0927 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0941\u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0935\u091a\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b83ce4242c79246361b193e","slug":"pics-sisters-tied-rakhi-to-police-officers-with-a-promise-of-their-safty","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Pics: \u0927\u0942\u092e\u0927\u093e\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e\u092c\u0902\u0927\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0924\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0939\u093e\u0930, \u0905\u092b\u0938\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0930\u093e\u0916\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0902\u0927 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0941\u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0935\u091a\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.