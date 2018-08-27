शहर चुनें

Pics: धूमधाम से मना रक्षाबंधन का त्योहार, अफसरों को राखी बांध लिया सुरक्षा का वचन

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Mon, 27 Aug 2018 03:50 PM IST
रक्षाबंधन
1 of 12
जिलेभर में रविवार को रक्षाबंधन का त्योहार धूमधाम से मनाया गया। इस दौरान बहनों ने भाइयों को टीका लगाकर उनकी कलाई पर राखी बांधी। साथ ही बहनों ने मुंह मीठा कराकर अपनी रक्षा का वचन लिया। वहीं भाइयों ने भी रक्षाका संकल्प लेकर उन्हें उपहार भेंट दिए। इस बार शहर विभिन्न थाना क्षेत्रों में बहनों ने थाने पहुंचकर पुलिस अफसरों को राखी बांधकर रक्षा का संकल्प लिया तो मिलिट्री अस्पताल में भी सैनिकों को बहनों को राखी बांधी। यही नहीं, मुस्लिम महिलाओं ने हिंदू भाइयों को राखी बांधकर एकता का संदेश दिया। देखें इस पावन त्योहार की कुछ खूबसूरत तस्वीरें :- 

 
raksha bandhan 2018 raksha bandhan city news meerut news रक्षाबंधन त्योहार मेरठ न्यूज

