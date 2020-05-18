शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
लॉकडाउन 4.0 में कुछ ऐसा रहा पश्चिमी यूपी के जिलों का हाल, कहीं सख्ती तो कहीं बाजार में उमड़ी भीड़

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Mon, 18 May 2020 02:53 PM IST
संपूर्ण लॉकडाउन के दौरान तेजगढ़ी चौराहे पहुंचे मंडलायुक्त अनिता सी मेश्राम, जिलाधिकारी अनिल ढींगरा, आईजी और नगर आयुक्त
संपूर्ण लॉकडाउन के दौरान तेजगढ़ी चौराहे पहुंचे मंडलायुक्त अनिता सी मेश्राम, जिलाधिकारी अनिल ढींगरा, आईजी और नगर आयुक्त - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लॉकडाउन 3 खत्म होने के बाद देश में 18 मई से लॉकडाउन 4 शुरू हो गया है। लॉकडाउन 4 में केद्र सरकार की ओर से कुछ छूट दी गई है। आइए तो जानते हैं कि पश्चिमी यूपी के जिलों में लॉकडाउन 4 का पहला दिन कैसा रहा-
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

विज्ञापन
संपूर्ण लॉकडाउन के दौरान तेजगढ़ी चौराहे पहुंचे मंडलायुक्त अनिता सी मेश्राम, जिलाधिकारी अनिल ढींगरा, आईजी और नगर आयुक्त
संपूर्ण लॉकडाउन के दौरान तेजगढ़ी चौराहे पहुंचे मंडलायुक्त अनिता सी मेश्राम, जिलाधिकारी अनिल ढींगरा, आईजी और नगर आयुक्त - फोटो : अमर उजाला
संपूर्ण लॉकडाउन में ड्रोन से निगरानी करते पुलिस अधिकारी
संपूर्ण लॉकडाउन में ड्रोन से निगरानी करते पुलिस अधिकारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बिजनौर पुलिस
बिजनौर पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मुजफ्फरनगर पुलिस
मुजफ्फरनगर पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शामली पुलिस
शामली पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रात भर मजदूरों की निगरानी करते रहे अधिकारी
रात भर मजदूरों की निगरानी करते रहे अधिकारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बागपत पुलिस
बागपत पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
