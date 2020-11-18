शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   Meerut traffic police takes up the car in no parking man remains inside shouts loud

मेरठ: कार में बैठे रहे सीए, ट्रैफिक पुलिस क्रेन से गाड़ी उठाकर ले गई, शोर मचाने पर भी किसी ने एक न सुनी

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, मेरठ, Updated Wed, 18 Nov 2020 10:58 PM IST
पीड़ित ने बनाया वीडियो
1 of 6
पीड़ित ने बनाया वीडियो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मेरठ ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने बुधवार शाम को तमाम नियमों को ताक पर रख दिया। बसपा नेता व चार्टर्ड अकाउंटेंट उस वक्त अपनी कार में ही बैठे थे जब ट्रैफिक पुलिस क्रेन से कार को उठाकर ले गई। पीड़ित व्यक्ति बच्चा पार्क से लेकर पुलिस लाइन में ट्रैफिक कार्यालय तक शोर मचाते रहे, लेकिन सिपाहियों ने क्रेन को नहीं रोका। पूरे मामले में ट्रैफिक अफसरों ने दोनों सिपाहियों के खिलाफ जांच बैठा दी है। एसपी ट्रैफिक जितेंद्र श्रीवास्तव ने बताया कि पूरे प्रकरण को संज्ञान में ले लिया गया है। जांच शरू कर दी गई है। जांच में सिपाही दोषी पाए गए तो कड़ी कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states meerut uttar pradesh meerut news meerut top news meerut police meerut traffic police

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

रेजांगला युद्ध।
Chandigarh

रेजांगला : 124 भारतीय जवानों से कांपा था चीन, 1300 को खत्म किया....तीन हजार को खदेड़ा

18 नवंबर 2020

chhat 2020
Gorakhpur

छठ पर्व को लेकर डॉक्टरों ने दी ये खास सलाह, पूजा के दौरान गलती से भी ना करें ये काम

18 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
घर लाएं मर्सडीज बेंज ई-क्लास और त्योहारों के सीजन को बनाएं और भी यादगार
Mercedes Benz

घर लाएं मर्सडीज बेंज ई-क्लास और त्योहारों के सीजन को बनाएं और भी यादगार
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Gorakhpur

बदलते मौसम में हो जाइए सावधान, इन वजहों से हो सकते हैं बीमार

18 नवंबर 2020

देव दीपावली।
Varanasi

Dev Deepawali 2020: काशी के 84 गंगा घाट 15 लाख दीयों से होंगे रोशन, अयोध्या की तरह होगा भव्य आयोजन

18 नवंबर 2020

नौकरी को लेकर है परेशान ? फ्री जन्मकुंडली बनवाएं और जानें निवारण!
Kundali

नौकरी को लेकर है परेशान ? फ्री जन्मकुंडली बनवाएं और जानें निवारण!
आरोग्य मंदिर।
Gorakhpur

इस मंदिर में मिट्टी, हवा और पानी से होता है गंभीर रोगों का इलाज, दुनिया भर से आते हैं मरीज

18 नवंबर 2020

chhath puja 2020: छठ पर्व को लेकर शुरू हुईं तैयारियां।
Gorakhpur

Chhath Puja 2020: छठ पर्व को लेकर बाजारों में उमड़ी भीड़, वीडियो में देखें शहर का हाल

18 नवंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

jwala jeet singh kbc
Gorakhpur

KBC में कस्टम इंस्पेक्टर ने हॉट सीट से पत्नी को किया प्रपोज, पढ़िए इनकी दिलचस्प कहानी

18 नवंबर 2020

dnd fyover corona test
Delhi NCR

गजब नजारे: दिल्ली-नोएडा बॉर्डर पर कोरोना का रैंडम टेस्ट, कोई गाड़ी में बैठा तो कोई सड़क पर

18 नवंबर 2020

घर लाएं मर्सडीज बेंज ई-क्लास और त्योहारों के सीजन को बनाएं और भी यादगार
Mercedes Benz

घर लाएं मर्सडीज बेंज ई-क्लास और त्योहारों के सीजन को बनाएं और भी यादगार
विज्ञापन
blast in meerut
Meerut

मौत का धमाका: घर में रखे पटाखों के स्टाॅक ने मासूम सहित ली तीन जान, मलबे में तब्दील हुए चार मकान

18 नवंबर 2020

संगरूर हादसे में जली हुई कार।
Chandigarh

सात लोग कार में जिंदा जले... सेंट्रल लॉकिंग बनी वजह, जानें- ऐसी मुसीबत में क्या करें

18 नवंबर 2020

नौकरी को लेकर है परेशान ? फ्री जन्मकुंडली बनवाएं और जानें निवारण!
Kundali

नौकरी को लेकर है परेशान ? फ्री जन्मकुंडली बनवाएं और जानें निवारण!
विकास दुबे केस
Kanpur

Vikas Dubey Case: सीओ से बात कराओ... मैं सीएम दफ्तर से बोल रहा हूं, एक और रिकॉर्डिंग वायरल

18 नवंबर 2020

अंतिम संस्कार में मौजूद पुलिस व ग्रामीण।
Gorakhpur

तस्वीरें: एक ही घर से सात लोगों की अर्थी निकली तो नम हो गईं सबकी आंखें, लोगों ने कहा- भगवान किसी को ना दिखाए ऐसा दिन

18 नवंबर 2020

roorkee news: 21 thousand diya lighten up for indian army jawan
Dehradun

देश रक्षा में सबकुछ लुटा देने वाले सेना के जवानोंं के नाम जब 21 हजार दिए जले तो दिखा कुछ ऐसा नजारा, तस्वीरें

18 नवंबर 2020

वाराणसी देव दीपावली, 2019 फोटो।
Varanasi

अयोध्या की तरह भव्य होगा काशी की देव दीपावली का आयोजन, पिछले साल से भी ज्यादा जलेंगे दीये

18 नवंबर 2020

सीकरी का बुलंद दरवाजा और लाल पत्थर के इसी महल में पैदा हुए थे जहांगीर का स्थान
Agra

अनदेखी: जहांगीर का जन्मस्थान बना भैंसों का तबेला, सीकरी का रंग महल बदहाल

18 नवंबर 2020

आगरा यूपी: जर्मनी की युवती
Agra

साध्वी के वेष में जर्मनी की युवती मदद मिलने के बाद बोली धन्यवाद आगरा पुलिस

18 नवंबर 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

मुसीबत: तेजस की असफलता से लग्जरी ट्रेनों पर सवाल, शताब्दी की हालत भी बदहाल

18 नवंबर 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

इस साल सिर्फ 13 दिन की सहालग, उसके बाद अप्रैल तक का इंतजार, पढ़ें पूरी जानकारी

18 नवंबर 2020

वाराणसी में बढ़ने लगी ठंड, (फाइल फोटो)।
Varanasi

वाराणसी में होने लगा ठंड का अहसास, उत्तर पश्चिमी हवाओं से तीन डिग्री गिरा पारा

18 नवंबर 2020

anoopshahr suicide
Delhi NCR

अनूपशहर प्रकरण: ‘बिटिया’ बनना चाहती थी जज, लेकिन पहले ही ‘हार गई जिंदगी’ मिट्टी में दफन हुआ सपना

18 नवंबर 2020

बुलंदशहर रेप केस
Delhi NCR

बुलंदशहर: वायरल वीडियो में बोली दुष्कर्म पीड़िता, मुझे घर से उठाकर ले गए, मारपीट और फिर आग...

18 नवंबर 2020

छठ पूजा
Uttar Pradesh

Chhath 2020: नहाय-खाय के साथ छठ महापर्व का शुभारंभ, द्विपुष्कर योग में सूर्य को देंगे पहला अर्घ्य

18 नवंबर 2020

पीड़ित ने बनाया वीडियो
पीड़ित ने बनाया वीडियो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मेरठ ट्रैफिक पुलिस
मेरठ ट्रैफिक पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कार को उठाकर ले जाती पुलिस
कार को उठाकर ले जाती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कार को उठाकर ले जाती पुलिस
कार को उठाकर ले जाती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कार को उठाकर ले जाती पुलिस
कार को उठाकर ले जाती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
क्रेन से लाया गया कार
क्रेन से लाया गया कार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X