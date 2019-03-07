शहर चुनें

मेरठ बवाल: गुस्सा कैंट बोर्ड का झेलना पड़ा पुलिस को, 'पिस्टल' की छीनाझपटी के बाद भड़की हिंसा

गजेंद्र चौधरी, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Thu, 07 Mar 2019 04:23 PM IST
मेरठ बवाल
भूसा मंडी, मछेरान और फिर दिल्ली रोड पर बवाल के पीछे गहरी साजिश है। चार घंटे में पूरे शहर का माहौल बदल गया। पुलिस से वायरलेस सेट, मोबाइल, असलहा छीनने के बाद बवाल करने की पटकथा तैयार की गई। धार्मिक स्थल में आग लगाकर लोगों भी भावनाओं को भड़काया गया। लोगों का गुस्सा तो कैंट बोर्ड पर था, लेकिन झेलना सदर बाजार पुलिस को पड़ा। इस बवाल को कैसे भड़काया गया। इसकी अमर उजाला ने पड़ताल की। 
