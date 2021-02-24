शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   Meerut News: Police have seized of one crore property and house of gangster badan singh baddo

यूपी: मोस्ट वांटेड बदन सिंह बद्दो के खिलाफ बड़ी कार्रवाई, सवा करोड़ की संपत्ति जब्त, पुलिस ने लगाया बोर्ड

kapil kumar
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ Published by: कपिल kapil
Updated Wed, 24 Feb 2021 04:57 PM IST
पुलिस ने लगाया बोर्ड
1 of 5
पुलिस ने लगाया बोर्ड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश के मेरठ जनपद में मोस्ट वांटेड और ढाई लाख के इनामी बदन सिंह बद्दो के खिलाफ बुधवार को एक और बड़ी कार्रवाई की गई। पुलिस ने जमींदोज कोठी की जमीन और मलबे की जब्तीकरण की कार्रवाई की। अब पुलिस ने संपत्ति पर अपना कब्जा कर बोर्ड भी लगा दिया है।
