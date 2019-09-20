यदि आप पाव, केक और बिस्कुट के हैं शौकिन, इन बेकरियों की तस्वीर देखकर छोड़ देंगे खाना

{"_id":"5d84997a8ebc3e01567f0fde","slug":"meerut-news-pav-bhaji-cake-and-bisket-are-made-in-filth-do-you-know-the-truth","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0926\u093f \u0906\u092a \u092a\u093e\u0935, \u0915\u0947\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0915\u0941\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0936\u094c\u0915\u093f\u0928, \u0907\u0928 \u092c\u0947\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
लालकुर्ती क्षेत्र स्थित एक बेकरी में गंदगी के बीच जंग लगी प्लेटों में बनाई जा रही ब्रेड, बन और पाव
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d84997a8ebc3e01567f0fde","slug":"meerut-news-pav-bhaji-cake-and-bisket-are-made-in-filth-do-you-know-the-truth","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0926\u093f \u0906\u092a \u092a\u093e\u0935, \u0915\u0947\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0915\u0941\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0936\u094c\u0915\u093f\u0928, \u0907\u0928 \u092c\u0947\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बेकरी में गंदगी के बीच जंग लगी प्लेटों में बनाई जा रही ब्रेड, बन और पाव
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d84997a8ebc3e01567f0fde","slug":"meerut-news-pav-bhaji-cake-and-bisket-are-made-in-filth-do-you-know-the-truth","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0926\u093f \u0906\u092a \u092a\u093e\u0935, \u0915\u0947\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0915\u0941\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0936\u094c\u0915\u093f\u0928, \u0907\u0928 \u092c\u0947\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पाव को जल्दी सेकने के लिए कारीगर जंग लगे फ्रेम में थिनर लगाते हैं। इसके साथ ही शराब भी पीते रहते हैं। कारीगर के पास रखी शराब की बोतल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d84997a8ebc3e01567f0fde","slug":"meerut-news-pav-bhaji-cake-and-bisket-are-made-in-filth-do-you-know-the-truth","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0926\u093f \u0906\u092a \u092a\u093e\u0935, \u0915\u0947\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0915\u0941\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0936\u094c\u0915\u093f\u0928, \u0907\u0928 \u092c\u0947\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जंग लगे बर्तनों में बनाते हैं खाद्य पदार्थ
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d84997a8ebc3e01567f0fde","slug":"meerut-news-pav-bhaji-cake-and-bisket-are-made-in-filth-do-you-know-the-truth","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0926\u093f \u0906\u092a \u092a\u093e\u0935, \u0915\u0947\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0915\u0941\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0936\u094c\u0915\u093f\u0928, \u0907\u0928 \u092c\u0947\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
खराब पाव को भी कारीगर धोकर भट्ठी में दोबारा सेंक लेते हैं, जिसके बाद इन्हें बाजार में बेच दिया जाता है
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d84997a8ebc3e01567f0fde","slug":"meerut-news-pav-bhaji-cake-and-bisket-are-made-in-filth-do-you-know-the-truth","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0926\u093f \u0906\u092a \u092a\u093e\u0935, \u0915\u0947\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0915\u0941\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0936\u094c\u0915\u093f\u0928, \u0907\u0928 \u092c\u0947\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गंदगी में बनाते खाद्य पदार्थ
- फोटो : अमर उजाला