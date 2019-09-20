शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   Meerut News: pav bhaji cake and bisket are made in filth, do you know the truth

यदि आप पाव, केक और बिस्कुट के हैं शौकिन, इन बेकरियों की तस्वीर देखकर छोड़ देंगे खाना

आशुतोष भारद्वाज/ संजू, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Fri, 20 Sep 2019 03:03 PM IST
लालकुर्ती क्षेत्र स्थित एक बेकरी में गंदगी के बीच जंग लगी प्लेटों में बनाई जा रही ब्रेड, बन और पाव
लालकुर्ती क्षेत्र स्थित एक बेकरी में गंदगी के बीच जंग लगी प्लेटों में बनाई जा रही ब्रेड, बन और पाव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मेरठ शहर की कई बेकरियों में बनने वाली पेटीज, पाव और बिस्कुट आदि का निर्माण अत्यधिक गंदगी के बीच किया जा रहा है। यहां न तो स्वच्छता के मानकों का पालन किया जा रहा है न ही इनके कोई मापदंड हैं। सालों से यहां जंग लगे गंदे बर्तनों में खाद्य पदार्थ बनाए जा रहे हैं। बाद में अच्छी पैकिंग के जरिए इन्हें ऊंचे दामों पर बेचा जा रहा है। यकीन नहीं तो अगली स्लाइडों में देखिए बेकरियों का हाल-
meerut restaurant restaurant news meerut latest news
