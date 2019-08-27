शहर चुनें

जिम जाते हैं तो रहें सावधान! कहीं आप भी तो नहीं ले रहे नकली प्रोटीन व फूड सप्लीमेंट, ये है हकीकत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Tue, 27 Aug 2019 06:36 PM IST
नकली फूड सप्लीमेंट
नकली फूड सप्लीमेंट - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यदि आप भी जिम जाते हैं, वर्कआउट करते हैं और प्रोटीन व फूड सप्लीमेंट लेते हैं तो सावधान हो जाएं, क्योंकि जिन फूड सप्लीमेंट का आप इस्तेमाल कर रहे हैं हो सकता है वह नकली हों।

दरअसल खाद्य एवं औषधि प्रशासन और ब्रह्मपुरी पुलिस की टीम ने मेरठ के एक गोदाम पर छापा मारकर मौके से काफी मात्रा में नकली फूड सप्लीमेंट्स बरामद किया। खाद्य प्रशासन की टीम ने गोदाम को सील कर जांच के लिए भेजा है। आगे जानें आखिर कैसे चल रहा था यह खेल : -
नकली फूड सप्लीमेंट
नकली फूड सप्लीमेंट - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नकली फूड सप्लीमेंट
नकली फूड सप्लीमेंट - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नकली फूड सप्लीमेंट
नकली फूड सप्लीमेंट - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नकली फूड सप्लीमेंट
नकली फूड सप्लीमेंट - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस
मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नकली फूड सप्लीमेंट
नकली फूड सप्लीमेंट - फोटो : अमर उजाला
