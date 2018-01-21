बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a648cef4f1c1ba4268b59b3","slug":"mda-officers-who-arrived-with-police-of-12-police-stations-bulldozer-on-the-farmers-crop-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS: 12 \u0925\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 MDA \u0905\u092b\u0938\u0930, \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u0938\u0932 \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u0932\u093e \u092c\u0941\u0932\u0921\u094b\u091c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
PHOTOS: 12 थानों की पुलिस लेकर पहुंचे MDA अफसर, किसानों की फसल पर चला बुलडोजर
यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Sun, 21 Jan 2018 06:31 PM IST
मेरठ विकास प्राधिकरण की टीम ने किसानों की खड़ी फसल रौंदकर गंगानगर योजना की जमीन पर कब्जा ले लिया। 12 थानों की पुलिस फोर्स और आरआरएफ जवानों के साथ पहुंचे एमडीए अधिकारियों ने बुलडोजर और ट्रैक्टर चलाकर फसल के साथ ट्यूबवेल और विद्युत लाइन भी ध्वस्त कर दी। किसानों ने जमकर विरोध किया। लेकिन पुलिस ने लाठियां बरसाकर किसानों को हिरासत में ले लिया।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a648cef4f1c1ba4268b59b3","slug":"mda-officers-who-arrived-with-police-of-12-police-stations-bulldozer-on-the-farmers-crop-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS: 12 \u0925\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 MDA \u0905\u092b\u0938\u0930, \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u0938\u0932 \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u0932\u093e \u092c\u0941\u0932\u0921\u094b\u091c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a648cef4f1c1ba4268b59b3","slug":"mda-officers-who-arrived-with-police-of-12-police-stations-bulldozer-on-the-farmers-crop-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS: 12 \u0925\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 MDA \u0905\u092b\u0938\u0930, \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u0938\u0932 \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u0932\u093e \u092c\u0941\u0932\u0921\u094b\u091c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a648cef4f1c1ba4268b59b3","slug":"mda-officers-who-arrived-with-police-of-12-police-stations-bulldozer-on-the-farmers-crop-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS: 12 \u0925\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 MDA \u0905\u092b\u0938\u0930, \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u0938\u0932 \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u0932\u093e \u092c\u0941\u0932\u0921\u094b\u091c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a648cef4f1c1ba4268b59b3","slug":"mda-officers-who-arrived-with-police-of-12-police-stations-bulldozer-on-the-farmers-crop-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS: 12 \u0925\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 MDA \u0905\u092b\u0938\u0930, \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u0938\u0932 \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u0932\u093e \u092c\u0941\u0932\u0921\u094b\u091c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a648cef4f1c1ba4268b59b3","slug":"mda-officers-who-arrived-with-police-of-12-police-stations-bulldozer-on-the-farmers-crop-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS: 12 \u0925\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 MDA \u0905\u092b\u0938\u0930, \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u0938\u0932 \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u0932\u093e \u092c\u0941\u0932\u0921\u094b\u091c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a648cef4f1c1ba4268b59b3","slug":"mda-officers-who-arrived-with-police-of-12-police-stations-bulldozer-on-the-farmers-crop-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS: 12 \u0925\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 MDA \u0905\u092b\u0938\u0930, \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u0938\u0932 \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u0932\u093e \u092c\u0941\u0932\u0921\u094b\u091c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.