PHOTOS: 12 थानों की पुलिस लेकर पहुंचे MDA अफसर, किसानों की फसल पर चला बुलडोजर

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Sun, 21 Jan 2018 06:31 PM IST
मेरठ विकास प्राधिकरण की टीम ने किसानों की खड़ी फसल रौंदकर गंगानगर योजना की जमीन पर कब्जा ले लिया। 12 थानों की पुलिस फोर्स और आरआरएफ जवानों के साथ पहुंचे एमडीए अधिकारियों ने बुलडोजर और ट्रैक्टर चलाकर फसल के साथ ट्यूबवेल और विद्युत लाइन भी ध्वस्त कर दी। किसानों ने जमकर विरोध किया। लेकिन पुलिस ने लाठियां बरसाकर किसानों को हिरासत में ले लिया।
