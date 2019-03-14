शहर चुनें

प्रियंका का सियासी दांव: चंद्रशेखर के बहाने जातियों के समीकरण तलाशने की कवायद, बसपा में बेचैनी

अमित मुदगल, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Thu, 14 Mar 2019 02:22 PM IST
प्रियंका गांधी ने भीम आर्मी प्रमुख चंद्रशेखर से मुलाकात कीं
भीम आर्मी प्रमुख चंद्रशेखर से मिलने आईं प्रियंका गांधी भले ही कह रही हों कि इसका कोई राजनीतिक मकसद नहीं, पर सियासी गलियारों में कई अहम राजनीतिक मायने निकाले जा रहे हैं। दरअसल, वेस्ट यूपी में नए समीकरणों का फार्मूला तलाशने केलिए ही इस मुलाकात की पटकथा लिखी गई। साथ ही कांग्रेस ने यह भी साफ कर दिया कि अनुसूचित जाति के वोटरों पर सेंध लगाने के लिए कांग्रेस पूरी ताकत लगाएगी। 

भले ही चंद्रशेखर कहते रहे हों कि वह प्रदेश की 79 सीटों पर गठबंधन के साथ हैं, पर उन्होंने एक दूसरा एलान कर कांग्रेस को नए फार्मूले की राह पकड़ा दी है। यह एलान रहा प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के खिलाफ चुनावी ताल ठोंकने का। 
