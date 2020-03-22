शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   Janta Curfew: The people of Saharanpur in the battle with Corona gave complete support

Janta Curfew: कोरोना से जंग में सहारनपुर की जनता ने दिया पूरा साथ, देवबंद में धरनास्थल पर ऐसे दिखे हालात

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Sun, 22 Mar 2020 01:22 PM IST
Janta curfew,
1 of 6
Janta curfew, - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सहारनपुर में कोरोना के खिलाफ जंग में जनता कर्फ्यू में सभी वर्ग के लोगों ने जमकर समर्थन किया। सुबह सात बजे से ही शहर से देहात तक हाईवे से लेकर सड़कों, गलियों और मुहल्लों तक में सन्नाटा रहा। इक्का दुक्का दुपहिया और अन्य वाहन सड़कों पर आए।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अपने व अपने परिवार के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य के लिए महाकालेश्वर में कराएं 1.25 लाख महामृत्युंजय का सामूहिक जाप
Buy Now
विज्ञापन
janta curfew janta curfew today janta curfew news janta curfew live

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

janta curfew
Gorakhpur

सिद्धार्थनगर: कोरोना वायरस से लड़ने को तैयार दिखी बुद्ध भूमि, जनता कर्फ्यू से छाया रहा सन्नाटा

22 मार्च 2020

MaharajGanj news
Gorakhpur

महराजगंज जनता कर्फ्यू: जिला अस्पताल के इमरजेंसी में बेड ही नहीं, डॉक्टर की कुर्सी भी खाली

22 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
पीरियड्स के दौरान रखिए पर्सनल हाइजीन
Niine (Advertorial)

पीरियड्स के दौरान रखिए पर्सनल हाइजीन
janta curfew
Basti

सुबह 7 बजे से रात 9 बजे तक रहेगा जनता कर्फ्यू, तस्वीरों में देखें गोरखपुर मंडल का हाल

22 मार्च 2020

Janta Curfew in himachal pradesh shimla ridge maidan makes history
Himachal Pradesh

जनता कर्फ्यू के बीच शिमला के ऐतिहासिक रिज मैदान पर बना एक और इतिहास

22 मार्च 2020

अपने व अपने परिवार के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य के लिए महाकालेश्वर में कराएं 1.25 लाख महामृत्युंजय का सामूहिक जाप
Astrology Services

अपने व अपने परिवार के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य के लिए महाकालेश्वर में कराएं 1.25 लाख महामृत्युंजय का सामूहिक जाप
Chandigarh
Chandigarh

सिटी ब्यूटीफुल की सड़के और पार्क खाली, सड़कों पर पसरा सन्नाटा, तस्वीरों में देखे जनता कर्फ्यू का हाल

22 मार्च 2020

शाहीन बाग
Delhi NCR

जनता कर्फ्यू को मिला शाहीन बाग का समर्थन, धरनास्थल खाली कर घर गए लोग, रात में फिर शुरू होगा प्रदर्शन

22 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

जनता कर्फ्यू
Lucknow

यूपी: गली, मोहल्ले, सड़कों पर पूरी तरह सन्नाटा, बाहर निकलने वालों से हो रही पूछताछ, तस्वीरें

22 मार्च 2020

Janta curfew
Meerut

देशहित में एक दिन तो दे सकते हो कुर्बानी..., जनता कर्फ्यू में बाहर दिखे लोगों से पुलिस ने की अपील  

22 मार्च 2020

पीरियड्स के दौरान रखिए पर्सनल हाइजीन
Niine (Advertorial)

पीरियड्स के दौरान रखिए पर्सनल हाइजीन
विज्ञापन
जम्मू कश्मीर में जनता कर्फ्यू
Jammu

Janta Curfew कश्मीर में पसरा 'सकारात्मक सन्नाटा', तस्वीरों में देखें घाटी का हाल

22 मार्च 2020

Coronavirus Covid-19: effect of Janta Curfew Today in Haryana, Updates in Hindi
Chandigarh

तस्वीरों में देखें हरियाणा का जनता कर्फ्यू, बाजार बंद, सड़कें खाली, लेकिन शराब के ठेके गुलजार

22 मार्च 2020

अपने व अपने परिवार के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य के लिए महाकालेश्वर में कराएं 1.25 लाख महामृत्युंजय का सामूहिक जाप
Astrology Services

अपने व अपने परिवार के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य के लिए महाकालेश्वर में कराएं 1.25 लाख महामृत्युंजय का सामूहिक जाप
जनता कर्फ्यू
Kanpur

यूपी: जनता कर्फ्यू का लोगों ने किया समर्थन, सड़कें सुनसान, तस्वीरों में देखें हाल

22 मार्च 2020

Janta curfew
Bareilly

जनता कर्फ्यूः खीरी से बरेली तक लाइव रिपोर्ट

22 मार्च 2020

,janta curfew: doors of religious places are closed in support of in western up for coronavirus
Baghpat

घर में भी खुदा रहता है.., जनता कर्फ्यू के समर्थन में बंद हुए धार्मिक स्थलों के कपाट, देखें तस्वीरें

22 मार्च 2020

सुबह अखबार देने पहुंचा हॉकर
Meerut

जनता कर्फ्यू: मस्जिदों से संक्रमित बीमारी से बचाने के लिए ईश्वर-अल्लाह से दुआ करने की अपील

22 मार्च 2020

Janta Curfew Updates and Images of Himachal pradesh People Inside Home Roads
Himachal Pradesh

जनता कर्फ्यू: हिमाचल में पसरा सन्नाटा, शिमला का रिज मैदान और माल रोड भी सुनसान

22 मार्च 2020

हाथ जोड़ कर घर में रहने की अपील करता पुलिसकर्मी।
Varanasi

#JantaCurfew : कोरोना चल रहा है, प्लीज घर पर रहो, हाथ जोड़ लोगों से अपील कर रहे पुलिसकर्मी

22 मार्च 2020

MaharajGanj news
Gorakhpur

महराजगंज जनता कर्फ्यू: सरहद से लेकर शहर तक पसरा सन्नाटा, देखें तस्वीरें

22 मार्च 2020

सड़क पर चलने वालों से पूछताछ करते एसपी सिटी आगरा
Agra

जनता कर्फ्यू: ताजनगरी में पुलिस ने संभाली कमान, गैरजरूरी काम से निकले लोग एसपी ने लौटाए घर

22 मार्च 2020

जनता कर्फ्यू के दौरान चौराहे पर सन्नाट
Baghpat

Janta Curfew: पश्चिमी यूपी में सन्नाटा, सड़कें-गलियां, बाजार सब सूना, तस्वीरों में देखें कहां कैसा है हाल

22 मार्च 2020

नेपाली नागरिक
Agra

जनता कर्फ्यू के बीच मथुरा में फंसे एक हजार नेपाली, बयां किया अपना दर्द

22 मार्च 2020

जनता कर्फ्यू
Jammu

Janta Curfew जम्मू-कश्मीर, वो आनंद में हैं जो घर में हैं, इन्होंने नहीं मानी बात और परेशान हो गए

22 मार्च 2020

गंगा घाट पर पसरा सन्नाटा।
Varanasi

कोरोना से लड़ेंगे: शिव की नगरी और "प्रधानमंत्री के संसदीय क्षेत्र" काशी में दिखा जनता कर्फ्यू

22 मार्च 2020

Janta curfew,
Janta curfew, - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Janta curfew,
Janta curfew, - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Janta curfew,
Janta curfew, - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Janta curfew,
Janta curfew, - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Janta curfew
Janta curfew - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Janta curfew, Janta curfew meerut
Janta curfew, Janta curfew meerut - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited