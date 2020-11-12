शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   illegal occupation: several rooms of the chillagaah of Khushal were demolished, administration bulldozer lasted for five hours in Muzaffarnagar

अवैध कब्जा: पीर खुशहाल के महलनुमा चिल्लागाह के 27 कमरे जमींदोज, पांच घंटे चला प्रशासन का बुलडोजर

न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला, मुजफ्फरनगर, Updated Thu, 12 Nov 2020 11:44 PM IST
उत्तर प्रदेश के मुजफ्फरनगर में वन विभाग की जमीन पर बनाए गए पीर खुशहाल के चिल्लागाह में महलनुमा आवास के 27 कमरे प्रशासन की जेसीबी ने ध्वस्त कर दिए। वन विभाग ने अधिकतम जमीन को अपने कब्जे में ले लिया है। गुरुवार को ध्वस्तीकरण की कार्रवाई यहां पांच घंटे तक चली। 

 
