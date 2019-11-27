शहर चुनें

Girl students got injured in Cycle Race organized on Samvidhan divas in Baghpat

हादसों की साइकिल रेस: टकराकर घायल होती रहीं छात्राएं, न थे डॉक्टर और न यातायात पुलिस

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बागपत, Updated Wed, 27 Nov 2019 02:10 PM IST
Cycle Race
Cycle Race - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश के बागपत में संविधान दिवस पर मंगलवार को खेल विभाग ने कलक्ट्रेट से साइकिल रेस का आयोजन किया। लेकिन इस रेस के लिए न तो किसी डॉक्टर की व्यवस्था थी और न ही यातायात पुलिस की। नतीजन कई छात्राएं सड़क पर साइकिल समेत गिर गईं और संविधान रेस बन गई 'हादसों की रेस': -

cycle rase in baghpat meerut news baghpat news
Cycle Race
Cycle Race - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Cycle Race
Cycle Race - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Cycle Race
Cycle Race - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Cycle Race
Cycle Race - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Cycle Race
Cycle Race - फोटो : अमर उजाला
