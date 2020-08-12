भाजपा नेता संजय खोखर हत्याकांड में बड़ा खुलासा, बेटों ने खोला चौंकाने वाला राज

{"_id":"5f33787e8ebc3e3cf76a413b","slug":"former-district-president-and-bjp-leader-sanjay-khokhar-murder-case-sons-revealing-security-sought-till-lucknow-no-hearing","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0938\u0902\u091c\u092f \u0916\u094b\u0916\u0930 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u092c\u0947\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
bjp leader murder
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
भाजपा नेता संजय खोखर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
भाजपा नेता की हत्या
- फोटो : अमर उजाला