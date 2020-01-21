शहर चुनें

दबंगई का गजब आलम: यहां फास्टैग नहीं..., दौराला-भराला के नाम से बेधड़क गुजर जाती हैं गाड़ियां

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Tue, 21 Jan 2020 02:51 PM IST
Fastag
1 of 6
Fastag - फोटो : social media
मेरठ के मोदीपुर का सिवाया टोल प्लाजा, यहां आसपास के गावों के लोगों की दबंगई के आगे फास्टैग फेल साबित हो रहा है। ऐसा इसलिए कहा जा रहा है क्योंकि दौराला, भराला आदि गावों के कई वाहन चालक टोल प्लाजा से बिना टोल दिए ही निकल रहे हैं। इनके वाहन पर फास्टैग नहीं लगा है, लेकिन इसके बावजूद ये चालक कैश की जगह फास्टैग लेन से बेधड़क निकल जाते हैं।

दबंगई का आलम यह है कि जब ये वाहन फास्टैग लेन में घुसते हैं तो इन्हें टोलकर्मी से सिर्फ अपने गांव का नाम लेना होता है और इसके बाद ये वाहन चालक बिना टोल टैक्स दिए किसी वीआईपी की तरह निकल जाते हैं। 
Fastag - फोटो : social media
