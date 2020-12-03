शहर चुनें
Farmers Protest: Jayant Chaudhary joined the movement, said new agricultural laws have been imposed

सिंघु बॉर्डर पर आंदोलन में शामिल हुए जयंत चौधरी, बोले- संकट में देश के किसान, थोपे गए हैं नए कृषि कानून

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Thu, 03 Dec 2020 11:42 AM IST
farmers protest किसान आंदोलन, रालोद
1 of 6
farmers protest किसान आंदोलन, रालोद - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कृषि कानूनों के विरोध में रालोद की तरफ से बुधवार को पूरे पश्चिमी उत्तर प्रदेश में धरना-प्रदर्शन करके विरोध जताया गया। खुद रालोद उपाध्यक्ष जयंत चौधरी सिंघु बॉर्डर पर किसानों के बीच पहुंचे। उन्होंने कहा कि देश के किसान संकट में हैं, ऐसे में उनकी सेवा करना मेरा कर्तव्य है।
city & states meerut farmers bill कृषि बिल एसएसपी procurement किसानी agriculture msp minimum support price rld राष्ट्रीय लोकदल पार्टी

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.



