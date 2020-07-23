शहर चुनें
पुलिस ने जेसीबी से ढहाया शमशाद का घर, मां-बेटी की हत्या कर बेडरूम में दबा दिया था शव, ऐसे सामने आया सच

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Thu, 23 Jul 2020 02:27 AM IST
पुलिस ने जेसीबी से तोड़ा आरोपी का मकान
पुलिस ने जेसीबी से तोड़ा आरोपी का मकान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मेरठ के परतापुर में हुए डबल मर्डर केस के सनसनीखेज खुलासे ने हर किसी को चौंका दिया। आरोपी ने पुलिस के सामने अपना जुर्म स्वीकार कर लिया। वहीं देर शाम पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंचकर आरोपी के घर को जेसीबी से तहस नहस कर दिया। देखें ये तस्वीरे :-
पुलिस ने जेसीबी से तोड़ा आरोपी का मकान
पुलिस ने जेसीबी से तोड़ा आरोपी का मकान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस ने जेसीबी से तोड़ा आरोपी का मकान
पुलिस ने जेसीबी से तोड़ा आरोपी का मकान - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर जमा भीड़
मौके पर जमा भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस
मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर पहुंचे हिंदु संगठन के लोग
मौके पर पहुंचे हिंदु संगठन के लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
