ईंट भट्ठे पर परवान चढ़ा प्यार, परिवार बना दीवार, युवती की जिद से पुलिस चौकी पर मोहब्बत को मिली मंजिल

{"_id":"5fdf072f8ebc3e3b9b101071","slug":"couple-got-married-in-police-post-in-muzaffarnagar-after-both-family-went-against","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0908\u0902\u091f \u092d\u091f\u094d\u0920\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u091a\u095d\u093e \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930, \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0926\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0930, \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0926 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u091a\u094c\u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u094b\u0939\u092c\u094d\u092c\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0902\u091c\u093f\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
shadi
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5fdf072f8ebc3e3b9b101071","slug":"couple-got-married-in-police-post-in-muzaffarnagar-after-both-family-went-against","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0908\u0902\u091f \u092d\u091f\u094d\u0920\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u091a\u095d\u093e \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930, \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0926\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0930, \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0926 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u091a\u094c\u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u094b\u0939\u092c\u094d\u092c\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0902\u091c\u093f\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
shadi
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5fdf072f8ebc3e3b9b101071","slug":"couple-got-married-in-police-post-in-muzaffarnagar-after-both-family-went-against","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0908\u0902\u091f \u092d\u091f\u094d\u0920\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u091a\u095d\u093e \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930, \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0926\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0930, \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0926 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u091a\u094c\u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u094b\u0939\u092c\u094d\u092c\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0902\u091c\u093f\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
shadi
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5fdf072f8ebc3e3b9b101071","slug":"couple-got-married-in-police-post-in-muzaffarnagar-after-both-family-went-against","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0908\u0902\u091f \u092d\u091f\u094d\u0920\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u091a\u095d\u093e \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930, \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0926\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0930, \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0926 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u091a\u094c\u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u094b\u0939\u092c\u094d\u092c\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0902\u091c\u093f\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
shadi
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5fdf072f8ebc3e3b9b101071","slug":"couple-got-married-in-police-post-in-muzaffarnagar-after-both-family-went-against","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0908\u0902\u091f \u092d\u091f\u094d\u0920\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u091a\u095d\u093e \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930, \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0926\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0930, \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0926 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u091a\u094c\u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u094b\u0939\u092c\u094d\u092c\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0902\u091c\u093f\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
shadi
- फोटो : amar ujala