शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   couple got married in police post in Muzaffarnagar after both family went against

ईंट भट्ठे पर परवान चढ़ा प्यार, परिवार बना दीवार, युवती की जिद से पुलिस चौकी पर मोहब्बत को मिली मंजिल

न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला, मुजफ्फरनगर, Updated Sun, 20 Dec 2020 02:43 PM IST
shadi
1 of 5
shadi - फोटो : amar ujala
पंजाब ईट भट्ठे पर युगल की मोहब्ब्त परवान चढ़ी, लेकिन सजातीय होने के कारण दोनों के परिजनों को ये रिश्ता गवारा नहीं था। शनिवार देर रात  लड़की की जिद्द के सामने मुजपफरनगर की बिरालसी पुलिस चौकी पर दोनों के प्यार को मंजिल मिल गई। ग्राम प्रधान व अन्य मोअज्जिज लोगों के सामने दोनों ने एक दूसरे को वरमाला पहनाई। पुलिस की मदद से प्रेमी युगल हमेशा के लिए एक दूजे का हो गया।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन

Trending Video

विज्ञापन
city & states meerut muzaffarnagar uttar pradesh love marrige up police प्रेम प्रसंग यूपी न्यूज मेरठ न्यूज सिटी न्यूज

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

विकास दुबे कांड: शहीद डीएसपी देवेंद्र मिश्रा, जय बाजपेई
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड: गैंगस्टर जय बाजपेई के तीनों भाइयों को हाईकोर्ट से जमानत, तीन माह से जेल में थे बंद

20 दिसंबर 2020

हरेश पचौरी हत्याकांड
Agra

हरेश हत्याकांड: दो चौकियों के बीच हुई वारदात, बदमाश फरार, पुलिस के इकबाल पर सवाल

20 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
वीआई के इन प्लान में Free मिल रहा ZEE5 का साल भर का प्रीमियम सब्सक्रिप्शन, ऐसे करें एक्टिवेट
Zee5 and VI

वीआई के इन प्लान में Free मिल रहा ZEE5 का साल भर का प्रीमियम सब्सक्रिप्शन, ऐसे करें एक्टिवेट
gorakhpur cold
Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur Weather: 'शिमला' हुआ गोरखपुर शहर, तस्वीरों में देखें दिनभर कांपते रहे लोग

20 दिसंबर 2020

108 डॉलर का हार
Agra

दिल्ली के श्रद्धालु ने ठाकुर बांकेबिहारी को भेंट किया अमेरिकी डॉलरों से बना हार, देखें तस्वीरें

20 दिसंबर 2020

ग्रह दोष निवारण एवं विवेक वृद्धि हेतु , नववर्ष पर उज्जैन के नवग्रह मंदिर में कराएं यह विशेष पूजन
Puja

ग्रह दोष निवारण एवं विवेक वृद्धि हेतु , नववर्ष पर उज्जैन के नवग्रह मंदिर में कराएं यह विशेष पूजन
New year 2021 Horoscope: After 800 years special combination of Guru and Shani Planet
Dehradun

800 साल बाद बन रही गुरु और शनि की खास युति, ज्योतिषों ने बताया देश के लिए अच्छा समय 

20 दिसंबर 2020

Uttarakhand Latest News: Leopard Stuck in Thorn wire in Tanakpur and public Crowd to see Rescue
Champawat

उत्तराखंड: खेतों में कंटीली तारों से बने फंदे के बीच फंसा तेंदुआ, देखने वालों की लगी भीड़, तस्वीरें... 

20 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
shadi
shadi - फोटो : amar ujala
shadi
shadi - फोटो : amar ujala
shadi
shadi - फोटो : amar ujala
shadi
shadi - फोटो : amar ujala
shadi
shadi - फोटो : amar ujala
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X