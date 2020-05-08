शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   Corona Virus, Now funeral rituals have also changed after death due to corona virus

कोरोना काल में बेबसी: जिंदगी ही नहीं, मौत की रस्में भी बदल दीं, अब न तीये की बैठक और न तेरहवीं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Fri, 08 May 2020 12:59 PM IST
अंतिम संस्कार की तैयारी
1 of 7
अंतिम संस्कार की तैयारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोरोना महामारी ने जिंदगी ही नहीं मौत की रस्में भी बदल दी हैं। हालात ऐसे हो गए हैं कि अंतिम संस्कार और उसके बाद होने वाली रस्में अब औपचारिक बन गईं हैं। कई मामलों में तो लोग इनको पूरा भी नहीं कर पा रहे हैं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अब पढ़े अमर उजाला ई-पेपर फ्री में | कहीं भी, कभी भी |
Click here
विज्ञापन
corona death coronavirus update meerut meerut medical meerut news coronavirus vaccine coronavirus coronavirus india up latest news coronavirus update

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

vulture
Gorakhpur

नेपाल से भटक कर भारत आ गया था ये गिद्ध, यहां ऐसे की गई इसकी खातिरदारी

8 मई 2020

फिल्म में पत्रकार की भूमिका में नजर आएंगे सचिन
Jammu

'रामायण' की सीता के साथ बड़े पर्दे पर दिखेगा जम्मू का ये सितारा, निभाएंगे यह भूमिका

8 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
एलपीयू है देश की टॉप यूनिवर्सिटी, प्लेसमेंट में लहराया अपना परचम
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू है देश की टॉप यूनिवर्सिटी, प्लेसमेंट में लहराया अपना परचम
बाजारों में भीड़ रही और पुलिस ने चेकिंग अभियान चलाया
Meerut

लॉकडाउन में आज ऐसा रहा पश्चिमी यूपी के जिलों का हाल, सिर्फ सात क्लिक में पढ़िए पूरा अपडेट

8 मई 2020

योगाभ्यास करते पुलिसकर्मी
Agra

कोरोना से लड़ने के लिए पुलिस ने अपनाया 'योगास्त्र', मैदान में उतरने से पहले किया अभ्यास

8 मई 2020

शनि साढ़े साती और ढैय्या से बचने के लिए शनि धाम कोकिलावन में कराएं तेल अभिषेक
Puja

शनि साढ़े साती और ढैय्या से बचने के लिए शनि धाम कोकिलावन में कराएं तेल अभिषेक
gorakhpur weather
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में फिर बदलेगा मौसम का मिजाज, जानिए कब-कब बरसेगा झमाझम पानी

8 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

घाटी में सुरक्षा के कड़े बंदोबस्त
Jammu

सोनमर्ग में दफनाया गया हिजबुल कमांडर नायकू, घाटी में भड़की हिंसा, सुरक्षा के कड़े प्रबंध

8 मई 2020

Lockdown 3.0 : women does unique protest against liquor sale in uttarakashi
Dehradun

Lockdown 3.0 : उत्तराखंड में शराब का अनोखा विरोध, ठेके के बाहर महिलाएं खरीदारों पर बरसा रहीं फूल

8 मई 2020

एलपीयू है देश की टॉप यूनिवर्सिटी, प्लेसमेंट में लहराया अपना परचम
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू है देश की टॉप यूनिवर्सिटी, प्लेसमेंट में लहराया अपना परचम
विज्ञापन
gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

लॉकडाउन 3.0: गोरखपुर पहुंचते ही लौटी कई हजार लोगों के चेहरे पर मुस्कान, तस्वीरों में देखें ऐसे हुए घरों के लिए रवाना

8 मई 2020

gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

Lockdown 3.0: छूट मिलने के बाद शहर की सड़कों पर बढ़ी रौनक, पुलिस भी नहीं कर रही पूछताछ

8 मई 2020

शनि साढ़े साती और ढैय्या से बचने के लिए शनि धाम कोकिलावन में कराएं तेल अभिषेक
Puja

शनि साढ़े साती और ढैय्या से बचने के लिए शनि धाम कोकिलावन में कराएं तेल अभिषेक
super moon
Gorakhpur

Super Moon 2020: साल के आखिरी 'सुपरमून' का लोगों ने किया ऑनलाइन दीदार, देखें तस्वीरें

8 मई 2020

कानपुर का हॉटस्पॉट इलाका
Kanpur

Lockdown news: कानपुर में अब 19 इलाके हॉटस्पॉट, इनमें 17 रेड व दो ऑरेंज जोन में

8 मई 2020

पाकिस्तान की चार चौकियां तबाह
Jammu

सेना ने पाकिस्तान को फिर सिखाया सबक: चार चौकियां तबाह, कई सैनिक ढेर

8 मई 2020

IAS anuj malik
Gorakhpur

जिस महिला आईएएस की गाड़ी पर हुआ पथराव, उनके कामों को जानकर आप भी करेंगे सलाम

8 मई 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

Prayagraj News: गुजरात से विशेष ट्रेन में आए 3674 श्रमिक, सभी को कराया गया होम क्वारंटीन

8 मई 2020

Haryana
Chandigarh

पानी के टैंक से आ रही थी दहाड़ने की आवाज, ग्रामीणों ने देखा तो उड़े होश, इस हाल में मिला तेंदुआ

8 मई 2020

पठानकोट में सड़क किनारे हुईं पांच शादियां।
Chandigarh

तस्वीरें: जम्मू जाने की नहीं मिली अनुमति, पांच दूल्हों ने सड़क किनारे रचाई शादी फिर ले गए दुल्हन

8 मई 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

Prayagraj Murder Case: शवों की हालत बयां कर रही थी दरिंदगी की दास्तां, दहल गए ग्रामीण

8 मई 2020

Thrill of watching supermoon in india and around the world
Delhi NCR

Super Moon 2020: देश-दुनिया ने देखा 2020 का आखिरी सुपरमून, देखें रोमांच की तस्वीरें

8 मई 2020

परिवार के साथ जूता कारीगर राम सिंह
Agra

लॉकडाउन में गरीब पिता का दर्द: इलाज के लिए रुपये नहीं थे, एक बेटी ने तोड़ा दम, दूसरी है बीमार

8 मई 2020

pratapgarh
Prayagraj

घर में ही खुले तार से लगा करंट,  तीन बच्चों के सिर से उठा पिता का साया

8 मई 2020

Kashmir valley Tulip Flower Grows in Munsiyari , See Beautiful Visuals
Dehradun

कश्मीर में खिलने वाले ट्यूलिप की खुशबू से महक रहा मुनस्यारी, देखिए खूबसूरत तस्वीरें...

7 मई 2020

अंतिम संस्कार की तैयारी
अंतिम संस्कार की तैयारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अंतिम संस्कार की तैयारी करते चंद लोग
अंतिम संस्कार की तैयारी करते चंद लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अंतिम संस्कार में शामिल हुए चंद लोग
अंतिम संस्कार में शामिल हुए चंद लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शवदाह गृह में शव ले जाते चंद लोग।
शवदाह गृह में शव ले जाते चंद लोग। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
coronavirus
coronavirus - फोटो : amar ujala
coronavirus death
coronavirus death - फोटो : amar ujala
विलाप करती पत्नी
विलाप करती पत्नी - फोटो : amar ujala
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited