कोरोना वायरस: सील हुए हाॅटस्पाॅट इलाकों में पुलिस का पहरा, छत व बाॅलकनी में खड़े होने पर भी मनाही, अधिकारियों ने लिया जायजा

{"_id":"5e900b028ebc3e72bd7118f6","slug":"coranavirus-update-news-police-tieght-security-in-sealed-hotspot-areasin-meerut","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0938: \u0938\u0940\u0932 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0939\u093e\u0945\u091f\u0938\u094d\u092a\u093e\u0945\u091f \u0907\u0932\u093e\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0939\u0930\u093e, \u091b\u0924 \u0935 \u092c\u093e\u0945\u0932\u0915\u0928\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u095c\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u092e\u0928\u093e\u0939\u0940, \u0905\u0927\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u092f\u091c\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
लॉकडाउन मेरठ
- फोटो : amar ujala
लॉकडाउन मेरठ
- फोटो : amar ujala
लॉकडाउन मेरठ
- फोटो : amar ujala
कॉलोनी के गेट पर पुलिस तैनात
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
लॉकडाउन
- फोटो : amar ujala