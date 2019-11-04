शहर चुनें

सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ आज रालोद के गढ़ से विपक्ष पर चलाएंगे सियासी तीर, कड़े सुरक्षा इंतजाम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बागपत, Updated Mon, 04 Nov 2019 02:27 PM IST
ramala mill
1 of 5
ramala mill - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बागपत में रमाला चीनी मिल का सबसे पहले विस्तारीकरण कर भाजपा ने किसानों की नब्ज पकड़ने की कोशिश की है। पहले विधानसभा और फिर लोकसभा चुनाव के नतीजों में भाजपा का ग्राफ इस क्षेत्र में बढ़ता जा रहा है। आज सीएम यहां आकर फिर से विपक्ष पर हमलावर होंगे।

पिछले कुछ चुनावी नतीजों को देखें तो रालोद हाशिए पर खिसक चुकी है। 2012 और 2017 के विधानसभा चुनाव में रालोद सिर्फ छपरौली तक सिमटकर रह गई। 2014 के लोकसभा चुनाव में रालोद अध्यक्ष चौधरी अजित सिंह खुद भाजपा से हार गए और 2019 में उनके पुत्र जयंत चौधरी को शिकस्त मिली।
cm yogi adityanath ramala sugar mill रमाला मिल
