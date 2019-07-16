शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   Many new gangs are ready with hostility in Sushil mooch and buffer

सुशील मूंछ और बाफर में दुश्मनी से कई नए गैंग हुए तैयार, भदौड़ा-ऊधम के मिलने से बदमाशों बेचैनी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Tue, 16 Jul 2019 04:29 PM IST
सुशील मूंछ को कोर्ट लेकर जाती पुलिस
1 of 5
सुशील मूंछ को कोर्ट लेकर जाती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मुजफ्फरनगर के कुख्यात सुशील मूंछ और भूपेंद्र बाफर के बीच चल रही दुश्मनी से वेस्ट में कई नए गैंग तैयार हो गए हैं। इसको लेकर फिर खूनखराबा हो सकता है। वहीं, योगेश भदौड़ा व ऊधमसिंह के हाथ मिलने से कई बदमाश फिर से सक्रिय हो गए हैं। दोनों ही कुख्यातों के गैंगों में अलग-अलग बदमाश थे और उनका टारगेट एक-दूसरे के सरगना ही थे। अब दोनों सरगना एक साथ मिल गए, जिसके बाद बदमाशों में बेचैनी बढ़ गई है। 

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
encounter in muzaffarnagar criminal killed adg meerut zone up news
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

मुठभेड़ के बाद पुलिस टीम व अस्पताल में मृत बदमाश
Meerut

एनकाउंटर की तस्वीरें: दरोगा के हत्यारे कुख्यात 'सांडू' का दर्दनाक अंत, जांबाज अफसरों ने ऐसे किया ढेर

16 जुलाई 2019

करियर के लिए सही शिक्षण संस्थान का चयन है एक चुनौती, सच और दावों की पड़ताल करना जरूरी
Dolphin PG Dehradun

करियर के लिए सही शिक्षण संस्थान का चयन है एक चुनौती, सच और दावों की पड़ताल करना जरूरी
खाई में गिरी बस
Lucknow

एक्सप्रेस वे बस हादसाः अब तक का सबसे बड़ा सच आया सामने, ड्राइवर की झपकी नहीं इस वजह से हुई दुर्घटना

16 जुलाई 2019

heavy rainfall warning for six districts of himachal
Shimla

शिमला में झमाझम बरसे बादल, हिमाचल के छह जिलों में भारी बारिश की चेतावनी

16 जुलाई 2019

तुरंत पायें अपनी सभी धन, प्यार, नौकरी, व्यापार आदि समस्याओं का समाधान सिर्फ 99 /- में
Astrology

तुरंत पायें अपनी सभी धन, प्यार, नौकरी, व्यापार आदि समस्याओं का समाधान सिर्फ 99 /- में
फाइल फोटो
Bareilly

साक्षी-अजितेश प्रेम विवाह: चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, शादी से पांच दिन पहले इन दो नेताओं ने लिखी स्क्रिप्ट

16 जुलाई 2019

Chandra grahan 2019 : horror scope of 12 zodiac sign from varanasi
Varanasi

चंद्रग्रहण से मिलेगा लाभ या होगा नुकसान, जानिए 12 राशियों पर क्या पड़ेगा प्रभाव

16 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

Lunar eclipse effect on zodiac sign.
Lucknow

इन तीन राशि के लोग भूलकर भी न देखें चंद्रग्रहण, हो सकता है बड़ा नुकसान

16 जुलाई 2019

हादसा
Lucknow

बच्चों को खून से लथपथ देख नहीं रुक रहे थे पेरेंट्स के आंसू, बोले- पापा अब नहीं जाएंगे वैन से स्कूल

16 जुलाई 2019

करियर के लिए सही शिक्षण संस्थान का चयन है एक चुनौती, सच और दावों की पड़ताल करना जरूरी
Dolphin PG Dehradun

करियर के लिए सही शिक्षण संस्थान का चयन है एक चुनौती, सच और दावों की पड़ताल करना जरूरी
विज्ञापन
फाइल फोटो
Prayagraj

दो माह में अगर ये काम न कर पाए साक्षी-अजितेश, तो छिन जाएंगी दो सुविधाएं, हाईकोर्ट का कड़ा फरमान

16 जुलाई 2019

आम
Lucknow

आम ही नहीं इसकी गुठली भी है बड़े फायदेमंद, इन बीमारियों में रामबाण से कम नहीं हैं गुठलियों का चूर्ण

16 जुलाई 2019

तुरंत पायें अपनी सभी धन, प्यार, नौकरी, व्यापार आदि समस्याओं का समाधान सिर्फ 99 /- में
Astrology

तुरंत पायें अपनी सभी धन, प्यार, नौकरी, व्यापार आदि समस्याओं का समाधान सिर्फ 99 /- में
दानघाटी मंदिर के बाहर भक्तों की भीड़
Agra

गुरु पूर्णिमा पर मुड़िया मेले में उमड़ी रिकॉर्डतोड़ भीड़, देखिए आस्था के 'मिनी कुंभ' की तस्वीरें

16 जुलाई 2019

Indian Railway
Chandigarh

ट्रेन में सफर करते हैं तो टिकट से जुड़े ये 5 नियम जरूर पता होने चाहिए, बड़े फायदे में रहेंगे

16 जुलाई 2019

Chandra grahan 2019 : temple door shut after 4 PM in varanasi
Varanasi

चंद्रग्रहण के चलते शाम चार बजे के बाद बंद हो जाएंगे मंदिरों के पट, नहीं कर सकेंगे ये 6 काम

16 जुलाई 2019

स्नेहा सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
Lucknow

पुलिस ने खंगाला रिटायर्ड कोस्ट गार्ड अफसर का फोन, रोज मां से करती थीं बात, इन्हें की थी आखिरी कॉल

16 जुलाई 2019

फाइल फोटो
Chandigarh

149 वर्षों बाद बना बेहद शुभ संयोग, तो चंद्रग्रहण के समय इस विधि से करें पूजन, इच्छित फल मिलेगा

16 जुलाई 2019

lunar eclipse 2019
Delhi NCR

149 साल बाद आज गुरु पूर्णिमा की रात लगेगा चंद्र ग्रहण, सूतक के दौरान न करें ये काम

16 जुलाई 2019

भारी मात्रा में मिला प्रतिबंधित मांस-खाल, ग्रामीणों ने मदरसे में की तोड़फोड़
Kanpur

यूपी: भारी मात्रा में मिला प्रतिबंधित मांस-खाल, ग्रामीणों ने मदरसे में की तोड़फोड़, आगजनी

16 जुलाई 2019

रास्ते बंद
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: पहाड़ में बारिश ने बढ़ाई मुसीबत, रास्ते हुए बंद, वाहनों की लगी लंबी कतार, तस्वीरें....

16 जुलाई 2019

मुड़िया संतों ने निकाली शोभायात्रा
Agra

मुड़िया पूर्णिमा मेला: गुरु के सम्मान में सिर मुंडवाकर नाचे संत, निभाई 500 वर्ष पुरानी परंपरा

16 जुलाई 2019

Bhopal family told about pain of Ajitesh kumar mla rajesh mishra daughter sakshi mishra marriage
Bareilly

अजितेश ने हमारे साथ धोखा किया, भोपाल के परिवार ने बयां किया अभि से मिला दर्द

15 जुलाई 2019

big revealing mla rajesh mishra Close friends conspiracy
Delhi NCR

गहरी साजिश का पर्दाफाश, साक्षी को मोहरा बना विधायक पिता को सबक सिखाना चाहते थे भेदी

15 जुलाई 2019

असुरक्षित स्कूल जाते और लौटते मासूम
Lucknow

न करें बच्चों के जीवन के साथ खिलवाड़, कीमती है इनकी जिंदगी, देखें- लापरवाही बयां करतीं कुछ तस्वीरें

16 जुलाई 2019

सुशील मूंछ को कोर्ट लेकर जाती पुलिस
सुशील मूंछ को कोर्ट लेकर जाती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सुशील मूंछ को लेकर जाती पुलिस
सुशील मूंछ को लेकर जाती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बदमाश ऊधम सिंह
बदमाश ऊधम सिंह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
भूपेंद्र बाफर समेत अन्य गिरफ्तार आरोपी
भूपेंद्र बाफर समेत अन्य गिरफ्तार आरोपी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बदमाश योगेश भदौड़ा
बदमाश योगेश भदौड़ा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

एंबुलेंस का रास्ता रोकना पड़ेगा महंगा, होगी जेल

केंद्रीय मोटर वाहन कानून 1988 में संशोधन के लिए जो विधेयक पेश किया गया, उसमें एक नई धारा 129 जोड़ी गई है जिसमें प्रावधान किया गया है कि दोपहिया वाहन की सवारी करने वाले चार साल से ऊपर के सभी बच्चों को हेलमेट पहनना पड़ेगा।

16 जुलाई 2019

स्ट्रीट डांसर 3 1:11

वरुण और श्रद्धा जमकर कर रहे हैं सबसे बड़े डांस बैटल की तैयारी, रात दिन चल रही है डांस प्रैक्टिस

16 जुलाई 2019

concept pic 3:02

शोर मचाने पर पड़ोसी ने कर दी सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक, हवा में उड़कर जवान ने की निगरानी

16 जुलाई 2019

इंग्लैंड खिलाड़ी 3:04

अपने दम पर चैम्पियन नहीं बनी इंग्लैंड, इन विदेशी खिलाड़ियों ने दिलाया खिताब

16 जुलाई 2019

रवि किशन 1:01

औचक निरीक्षण पर निकले सांसद रवि किशन, नंगे पैर पानी में उतरे

16 जुलाई 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited