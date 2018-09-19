बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
विज्ञापन
{"_id":"5ba28db5867a557f17445a25","slug":"candidates-will-be-able-to-register-objection-on-wrong-answer-from-friday","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0935\u0947 \u092d\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e: \u0905\u092d\u094d\u092f\u0930\u094d\u0925\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u0941\u0936\u0916\u092c\u0930\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0928\u0908 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u0916\u0941\u0936\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u091d\u0942\u092e \u0909\u0920\u094b\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
रेलवे भर्ती परीक्षा: अभ्यर्थियों के लिए बड़ी खुशखबरी, जान लें ये नई जानकारी, खुशी से झूम उठोगे
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Wed, 19 Sep 2018 11:26 PM IST
रेलवे भर्ती परीक्षा को लेकर को लेकर नई जानकारी सामने आई है। असिस्टेंट लोको पायलट (एएलपी) और टेक्नीशियन भर्ती परीक्षा के सवालों के गलत जवाब पर शुक्रवार से अभ्यर्थी अपनी आपत्ति दर्ज कर सकेंगे। रेलवे भर्ती बोर्ड की ओर से कहा गया है कि वेबसाइट में ऑब्जेक्शन रिक्वेस्ट लिंक शुक्रवार 21 सितंबर से जारी कर दिया जाएगा।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
विज्ञापन
Recommended
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
{"_id":"5ba28db5867a557f17445a25","slug":"candidates-will-be-able-to-register-objection-on-wrong-answer-from-friday","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0935\u0947 \u092d\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e: \u0905\u092d\u094d\u092f\u0930\u094d\u0925\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u0941\u0936\u0916\u092c\u0930\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0928\u0908 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u0916\u0941\u0936\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u091d\u0942\u092e \u0909\u0920\u094b\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ba28db5867a557f17445a25","slug":"candidates-will-be-able-to-register-objection-on-wrong-answer-from-friday","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0935\u0947 \u092d\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e: \u0905\u092d\u094d\u092f\u0930\u094d\u0925\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u0941\u0936\u0916\u092c\u0930\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0928\u0908 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u0916\u0941\u0936\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u091d\u0942\u092e \u0909\u0920\u094b\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ba28db5867a557f17445a25","slug":"candidates-will-be-able-to-register-objection-on-wrong-answer-from-friday","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0935\u0947 \u092d\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e: \u0905\u092d\u094d\u092f\u0930\u094d\u0925\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u0941\u0936\u0916\u092c\u0930\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0928\u0908 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u0916\u0941\u0936\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u091d\u0942\u092e \u0909\u0920\u094b\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ba28db5867a557f17445a25","slug":"candidates-will-be-able-to-register-objection-on-wrong-answer-from-friday","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0935\u0947 \u092d\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e: \u0905\u092d\u094d\u092f\u0930\u094d\u0925\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u0941\u0936\u0916\u092c\u0930\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0928\u0908 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u0916\u0941\u0936\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u091d\u0942\u092e \u0909\u0920\u094b\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ba28db5867a557f17445a25","slug":"candidates-will-be-able-to-register-objection-on-wrong-answer-from-friday","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0935\u0947 \u092d\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e: \u0905\u092d\u094d\u092f\u0930\u094d\u0925\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u0941\u0936\u0916\u092c\u0930\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0928\u0908 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u0916\u0941\u0936\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u091d\u0942\u092e \u0909\u0920\u094b\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ba28db5867a557f17445a25","slug":"candidates-will-be-able-to-register-objection-on-wrong-answer-from-friday","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0935\u0947 \u092d\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e: \u0905\u092d\u094d\u092f\u0930\u094d\u0925\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u0941\u0936\u0916\u092c\u0930\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0928\u0908 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u0916\u0941\u0936\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u091d\u0942\u092e \u0909\u0920\u094b\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विज्ञापन
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.