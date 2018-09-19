शहर चुनें

रेलवे भर्ती परीक्षा: अभ्यर्थियों के लिए बड़ी खुशखबरी, जान लें ये नई जानकारी, खुशी से झूम उठोगे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Wed, 19 Sep 2018 11:26 PM IST
RRB Recruitment 2018 candidates will be able to register objection on wrong answer from Friday
रेलवे भर्ती परीक्षा को लेकर को लेकर नई जानकारी सामने आई है। असिस्टेंट लोको पायलट (एएलपी) और टेक्नीशियन भर्ती परीक्षा के सवालों के गलत जवाब पर शुक्रवार से अभ्यर्थी अपनी आपत्ति दर्ज कर सकेंगे। रेलवे भर्ती बोर्ड की ओर से कहा गया है कि वेबसाइट में ऑब्जेक्शन रिक्वेस्ट लिंक शुक्रवार 21 सितंबर से जारी कर दिया जाएगा। 
railway recruitment railway vacancy 2018 indian railway khaskhabar खुशखबर
