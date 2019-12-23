शहर चुनें

मेरठ बवाल: 12 मुकदमे, 125 चिन्हित, 11 गिरफ्तार, पुलिस ने शहर में लगवाए वांछित दंगाइयों के पोस्टर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Mon, 23 Dec 2019 03:58 PM IST
Meerut Violence
1 of 7
Meerut Violence - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मेरठ में नागरिकता संशोधन कानून के विरोध में हुए बवाल के बाद अब पुलिस ने दंगाइयों पर एक्शन शुरू कर दिया है। चौथे दिन जहां शहर का प्रभावित क्षेत्र भी पटरी पर लौट आया। वहीं हालात को देखते हुए डीएम और एसएसपी शहर के जिम्मेदार लोगों से लगातार संपर्क बनाए हुए हैं।

कानून व्यवस्था कायम रखने के लिए पुलिस प्रशासन ने तीसरे दिन रविवार को भी फ्लैग मार्च निकाला। वहीं सोमवार को बवाल में चिन्हित किए गए दंगाइयों के पोस्टर पुलिस ने शहर में जगह-जगह लगवाकर लोगों से इनकी पहचान करने की अपील की है -
citizen amendment act नागरिकता संशोधन कानून
Meerut Violence
Meerut Violence - फोटो : अमर उजाला
